Industrials Down As Vaccine, Stimulus Ebullience Wears Off -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as ebullience about vaccine and stimulus prospects cooled off.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers crafting a $908 billion Covid-19 aid package said Monday they had reached a compromise on the two thorniest issues: a set of liability protections for entities operating during the pandemic, and a formula for distributing funds to state and local governments.

Still, hints that the deal could be finalized Monday did not play out, stoking skepticism that any bill can be passed before the transition to Joe Biden's presidency begins in the New Year.

Boeing has expanded inspections of newly produced 787 Dreamliners after finding a previously disclosed manufacturing defect in sections of the jet where it hadn't been initially detected, according to industry and government officials.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-20 1706ET