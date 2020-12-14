Log in
THE BOEING COMPANY

BA
Industrials Down As Vaccine, Stimulus Ebullience Wears Off -- Industrials Roundup

12/14/2020
Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as ebullience about vaccine and stimulus prospects cooled off.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers crafting a $908 billion Covid-19 aid package said Monday they had reached a compromise on the two thorniest issues: a set of liability protections for entities operating during the pandemic, and a formula for distributing funds to state and local governments.

Still, hints that the deal could be finalized Monday did not play out, stoking skepticism that any bill can be passed before the transition to Joe Biden's presidency begins in the New Year.

Boeing has expanded inspections of newly produced 787 Dreamliners after finding a previously disclosed manufacturing defect in sections of the jet where it hadn't been initially detected, according to industry and government officials.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-20 1706ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 59 053 M - -
Net income 2020 -3 944 M - -
Net Debt 2020 40 347 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -33,3x
Yield 2020 0,43%
Capitalization 130 B 130 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,89x
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,7%
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 218,65 $
Last Close Price 230,33 $
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target -5,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO & Executive VP-Enterprise Operations
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-29.29%130 028
AIRBUS SE-29.35%87 473
TEXTRON INC.6.79%10 901
DASSAULT AVIATION-23.21%9 050
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.48.27%6 012
AVICOPTER PLC6.81%4 587
