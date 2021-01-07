Industrials Gain As Washington Tensions Subside -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as the mob violence in Washington DC looked set to be the last major shock of the Trump presidency.

Mr. Trump issued a statement committing to the orderly transition of power, while refusing to condemn the actions of his supporters.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for the invocation of the fourth section of the 25th amendment, which allows other members of the U.S. government, led by the vice president, to remove a president deemed unfit for office.

Among other high-profile reactions, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao reportedly resigned in protest at the actions of the violent mob.

Boeing agreed to a $2.5 billion settlement to resolve U.S. criminal probes into its development of the 737 MAX jet, which was long grounded because of a pair of fatal crashes.

