Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Boeing Company    BA

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Industrials Gain As Washington Tensions Subside -- Industrials Roundup

01/07/2021 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as the mob violence in Washington DC looked set to be the last major shock of the Trump presidency.

Mr. Trump issued a statement committing to the orderly transition of power, while refusing to condemn the actions of his supporters.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for the invocation of the fourth section of the 25th amendment, which allows other members of the U.S. government, led by the vice president, to remove a president deemed unfit for office.

Among other high-profile reactions, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao reportedly resigned in protest at the actions of the violent mob.

Boeing agreed to a $2.5 billion settlement to resolve U.S. criminal probes into its development of the 737 MAX jet, which was long grounded because of a pair of fatal crashes.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-07-21 1701ET

All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
05:02pIndustrials Gain As Washington Tensions Subside -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:52pBOEING : Reaches Agreement with Department of Justice
PU
04:48pBOEING : to Pay $2.5 Billion to Resolve 737 MAX Fraud Conspiracy Charge
MT
04:41pBOEING : Reaches $2.5 Billion Settlement of U.S. Probe Into 737 MAX Crashes
DJ
04:37pBOEING : will pay $2.5 billion to settle charge over plane
AQ
04:19pBOEING : Agrees to Pay $2.5 Billion to Resolve Criminal Conspiracy Charge, Says ..
MT
04:12pBOEING CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial ..
AQ
03:46pBOEING : CEO David Calhoun Statement on Events in Washington, D.C.
PU
02:00pU.S. transportation chief resigning after Trump supporters storm Capitol
RE
10:56aMARKET CHATTER : Ryanair to Reportedly Deploy Boeing 737 Max Aircraft in UK
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 58 329 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 048 M - -
Net Debt 2020 39 750 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -29,7x
Yield 2020 0,51%
Capitalization 119 B 119 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,72x
EV / Sales 2021 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 226,13 $
Last Close Price 211,03 $
Spread / Highest target 45,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO & Executive VP-Enterprise Operations
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-1.14%119 133
AIRBUS SE0.43%86 743
TEXTRON INC.-2.69%10 894
DASSAULT AVIATION1.23%9 272
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.17.12%8 018
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED29.21%6 952
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ