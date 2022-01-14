Log in
Industrials Up Ahead Of Earnings -- Industrials Roundup

01/14/2022 | 04:42pm EST
Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose ahead of earnings reports.

Traders have rotated into value sectors such as industrials, which trade at lower multiples of earnings and out of high-priced growth sectors like technology as Treasury yields have risen in January.

Economic data was weak: U.S. industrial production fell for the first time since September. Manufacturing output, a key component of the reading, dropped 0.3% as supply-chain issues continue to affect output.

Among other major industrial nations, Germany's statistics agency said its economy likely shrank by between 0.5% and 1% quarter-on-quarter in the September to December quarter.

A senior Boeing engineer, Michael Teal, who oversaw the design of the 737 MAX is retiring from the plane maker after 35 years.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 64 930 M - -
Net income 2021 69,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 43 396 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4 268x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 132 B 132 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,69x
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 141 000
Free-Float 58,0%
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 223,90 $
Average target price 263,16 $
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY8.01%131 586
AIRBUS SE4.40%105 711
TEXTRON INC.-0.41%16 997
DASSAULT AVIATION8.00%9 787
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-16.94%9 048
AVICOPTER PLC-15.55%6 190