Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Boeing Company    BA

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Insolvent Air Namibia thrown lifeline at eleventh hour

01/30/2021 | 03:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINDHOEK (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Air Namibia survived liquidation attempts by defunct Belgian flyer ChallengeAir SA on Friday when the two firms reached a 10 million euros ($12 million) settlement minutes before liquidation proceedings were due to kick off.

ChallengeAir had filed for the loss-making flag carrier's liquidation last year, arguing Air Namibia was insolvent and unable to repay about 253 million Namibian dollars ($17 million) in debt incurred for the lease of a Boeing 767 back in 1998.

Air Namibia had cancelled the lease agreement, after finding that the aircraft was defective. Negotiations between the two firms have been deadlocked since 2019.

Air Namibia will pay ChallengeAir SA 9.9 million euros, beginning with a 5 million-euro payment before Feb. 18 and monthly instalments thereafter until January 2022, according to a settlement agreement seen by Reuters.

Air Namibia is buckling under mountains of debt. It currently employs 644 workers. The state-owned firm has failed to produce financial statements in recent years despite regular state bailouts over the last two decades.

The government has turned down the airline's pleas for more money, saying that 15 out of the airline's 19 routes were loss-making.

($1 = 0.8243 euros)

($1 = 15.1180 Namibian dollars)

(Reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa; Editing by Mfuneko Toyana and Sonya Hepinstall)


© Reuters 2021
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
01/29Industrials Down Amid Mixed Earnings -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
01/29UK says trade row de-escalation is top priority for first U.S. meeting
RE
01/29American Airlines launches another $1 bln equity offering, details jet financ..
RE
01/29American Airlines Accepts Delivery of Five Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft Year to Da..
DJ
01/29BOEING : Morgan Stanley Lifts 'Under-Owned' Boeing to Overweight From Underweigh..
MT
01/29SINGAPORE AIRLINES : to Begin Operation of Boeing 737-800 NG Aircraft from March
MT
01/28BOEING : European Regulators Won More 737 MAX Concessions from Boeing Than FAA -..
DJ
01/28BOEING : South Carolina Racial Justice Network Awards Boeing the Martin Luther K..
PU
01/28Industrials Up On Rotation Out Of Tech Sector -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
01/28BOEING : European Regulators Won More 737 MAX Concessions from Boeing Than U.S. ..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 58 165 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 266 M - -
Net Debt 2020 40 191 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -26,1x
Yield 2020 0,52%
Capitalization 113 B 113 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,64x
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 230,30 $
Last Close Price 194,19 $
Spread / Highest target 57,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO & Executive VP-Enterprise Operations
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-7.86%113 081
AIRBUS SE-7.33%79 105
TEXTRON INC.-2.94%10 359
DASSAULT AVIATION-3.85%8 706
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-0.52%6 842
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED7.39%5 778
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ