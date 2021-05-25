Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Boeing Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
Lessor SMBC orders 14 additional 737 MAX jets from Boeing

05/25/2021 | 02:56am EDT
DUBLIN (Reuters) - Aircraft leasing firm SMBC Aviation Capital has agreed to buy an additional 14 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft with a low-cost configuration, with deliveries due to begin later this year, it said on Tuesday.

The company, which had previously dislosed firm orders for 89 MAX jets and a commitment to a fleet of 133, last year deferred delivery of 68 of those jets by four years until 2025-2027.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
