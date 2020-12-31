Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Boeing Company    BA

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

More Wine Tariffs Imposed on France and Germany by U.S. -- Update

12/31/2020 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Yuka Hayashi

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration said it will target more French and German wine and spirits with 25% tariffs starting Jan. 12, in the latest escalation in a tit-for-tat tariff fight related to a longstanding dispute over commercial-jetliner subsidies.

Among the new levies, the U.S. will for the first time apply the 25% levies on wines from France and Germany that exceed 14% alcohol, which had previously been exempt, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

The U.S. had seen a surge in these higher-alcohol wines, typically from Spain and France, after wines with 14% alcohol or less were hit with tariffs in October 2019.

"With particularly what's happening in light of the pandemic, with restaurants closures and distillery closures, this just is not the right time to be hitting an industry that's already dealing with the economic impact," Christine LoCascio, chief of public policy for the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S., said Thursday.

Washington imposed 25% tariffs on wine from France, Spain, Germany and the U.K. in October 2019 in retaliation for subsidies they made to the European aircraft manufacturer Airbus SE, arguing they hurt Boeing Co.

Other items that will be subject to new tariffs are premium cognacs that cost $38 per liter and higher, and some aircraft manufacturing parts, both from France and Germany. High-alcohol wine from Spain and the U.K. weren't added to the latest list.

The USTR said in a regulatory filing that the additional tariffs target products from France and Germany because the two countries have provided the greatest levels of subsidies inconsistent with WTO rules.

The U.S. and the EU have been in a long-running dispute over what each claim are unfair government subsidies to commercial-aircraft manufacturers: Airbus in Europe and Boeing in the U.S.

The battle has played out recently in tit-for-tat tariffs on consumer products.

In October 2019, the U.S. slapped tariffs on products worth $7.5 billion on wine, cheese and other products from Europe. In retaliation, the EU announced last month tariffs on U.S. products worth $4 billion, including Boeing jets, spirits nuts and tobacco.

The USTR said Wednesday in a press release that the latest addition to its tariff list comes as the U.S. makes adjustments after the two sides used different reference periods for trade data to determine products to be covered by the tariffs.

The USTR said that while the U.S. used data for the prior calendar year, the EU used a period during which commerce was drastically reduced because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

That allowed Europe to impose tariffs on "substantially more products" than it would have been able to under the calendar-year method, the USTR said. After the EU refused to change its approach, the USTR said it decided to change its own reference period and add more products. The addition won't change the total $7.5 billion value of the products affected by the tariffs, the USTR said.

An EU spokesman said the choice of the reference period for the EU's tariff measures was based on the most recent available trade data in line with a long-standing WTO practice. The spokesman said Washington "unilaterally disrupts" the ongoing bilateral negotiation to find a settlement to the aircraft disputes.

"The EU will engage with the new U.S. administration at the earliest possible moment to continue these negotiations and find a lasting solution to the dispute," he said.

The escalation in the tariff fight highlights the challenges in the trade relationship between the U.S. and the EU, even as European officials call for improving ties under the incoming administration. Digital taxes imposed on U.S. tech companies by France have become a significant cause of tension. The EU's signing of an investment agreement with China this week has drawn concern among U.S. trade officials as they seek European cooperation in countering China.

The impact of tariffs has been significant. Imports of wine from France fell 54% during the first five months of this year from a year earlier, while those from Germany dropped 42%, according to the US Wine Trade Alliance.

"These tariffs devastate U.S. restaurants and small businesses at the worst possible time," Ben Aneff, president of the group. "It underscores how important it will be for President-elect Biden to quickly repeal the restaurant tariffs, and find ways to more effectively influence the EU while doing less damage to businesses here at home."

Write to Yuka Hayashi at yuka.hayashi@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-20 1729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -1.61% 89.78 Real-time Quote.-30.07%
CHEESE FUTURES (CSC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.02% 1.643 End-of-day quote.-19.72%
THE BOEING COMPANY -1.20% 214.06 Delayed Quote.-33.62%
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
05:30pMore Wine Tariffs Imposed on France and Germany by U.S. -- Update
DJ
04:57pBOEING : More Wine Tariffs Imposed on France and Germany by U.S.
DJ
02:36pMajor Indexes All Rose in 2020 as Apple, Microsoft Led Gainers; Oil Prices De..
MT
02:21pSTREET COLOR : 2020 By the Numbers
MT
12:09pBOEING : U.S. says it will impose tariffs on European-made plane parts, liquors
AQ
10:21aUS Stocks Open Lower in Year's Last Trading Session as Chances for Added Stim..
MT
09:19aMARKET CHATTER : Airbus Urges EU To Respond 'Appropriately' to 'Counterproductiv..
MT
08:00aBOEING : European Commission Seeks Immediate Resolution of 16-Year Boeing-Airbus..
MT
07:49aEU bets on Biden to resolve aircraft subsidy row
RE
07:38aAIRBUS : EU wants swift resolution of aircraft dispute with Biden
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 58 462 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 042 M - -
Net Debt 2020 39 750 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -30,6x
Yield 2020 0,49%
Capitalization 122 B 122 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,77x
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 227,04 $
Last Close Price 216,67 $
Spread / Highest target 41,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO & Executive VP-Enterprise Operations
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-33.62%122 317
AIRBUS SE-30.07%87 836
TEXTRON INC.6.52%11 087
DASSAULT AVIATION-23.50%9 145
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.50.00%6 165
AVICOPTER PLC26.28%5 446
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ