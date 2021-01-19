Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Boeing Company    BA

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NASA Mulling Whether to Redo Ground Test of Deep-Space Rocket

01/19/2021 | 03:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Andy Pasztor

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has determined that sensors flagged problems with two out of four main engines of a mammoth deep-space rocket during a key ground test that ended prematurely over the weekend.

But a spokeswoman for NASA on Tuesday said preliminary findings indicated the cause of the difficulties likely stemmed from how the test was set up for the Space Launch System booster designed by Boeing Co., rather than malfunctions or defects with the engines themselves.

Responding to questions about the cause of Saturday's premature engine shutdowns--which occurred about a minute into what was supposed to be an eight-minute test--agency spokeswoman Kathryn Hambleton said all of the engines performed as expected before the abrupt automated shutoff.

One engine stopped operating and then prompted the rest also to shut down earlier than planned, according to a separate update posted on NASA's website Tuesday, due to "test parameters that were intentionally conservative to ensure the safety" of the booster section that was being assessed.

Much earlier in the test, different sensors checking a second engine indicated a "major component failure." On Tuesday, NASA clarified that the warning stemmed from a communication issue with instrumentation intended to monitor that engine's performance, according to NASA's summary based on preliminary findings.

"Data analysis is continuing to help the team determine if a second" test firing of the engines is required, according to the summary posted on NASA's website.

Ms. Hambleton said "we do not have a firm timeline for when we will know if we will redo the test."

Retesting the engines could further delay the multi-billion dollar program that is already years behind schedule and by some measures, is about 30% over budget. NASA officials have said preparing for a retest would take at least a month. Industry officials watching the program have said they anticipate a longer delay.

NASA's latest statements, however, provide some relatively good news for backers of the SLS booster, which agency and Congressional investigators previously said experienced persistent management problems and significant technical setbacks. Ms. Hambleton indicated the engines weren't damaged during the test, while other details suggest the test didn't point to a fundamental design problem with the engines, fuel system or supporting structures.

Boeing is the prime contractor for the 212-foot tall rocket, which is more powerful than the Saturn V that blasted Apollo astronauts toward the moon in the late 1960s and early 1970s. It was slated for its first uncrewed launch late this year, but that schedule is now in flux.

Political and budget pressures on the program, projected to cost a total of between $19 billion and $23 billion to complete, were already increasing. Under development for more than a decade without getting airborne so far, each launch is projected to cost in excess of $1 billion, according to agency officials and NASA's inspector general's office.

SLS boosters are intended to carry astronauts inside the Orion capsule, built by a team headed by Lockheed Martin Corp., to the moon and eventually to Mars. But with new appointees set to take over NASA under a Biden administration, SLS is widely expected to face stepped-up Congressional scrutiny and escalating competition from rival space-transportation companies.

Commercially-developed smaller rockets separately championed by companies headed by Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon.com Inc., potentially could be tapped by NASA to participate in early lunar missions.

Write to Andy Pasztor at andy.pasztor@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-21 1505ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.96% 3135.175 Delayed Quote.-4.69%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION -1.01% 343.6703 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
ORION HOLDINGS CORP. 0.38% 13150 End-of-day quote.-0.38%
TESLA, INC. 1.31% 837.32 Delayed Quote.17.07%
THE BOEING COMPANY 3.42% 211.16 Delayed Quote.-4.55%
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
03:06pNASA Mulling Whether to Redo Ground Test of Deep-Space Rocket
DJ
02:28pWall Street rises as market anticipates additional U.S. stimulus
RE
01:32pBOEING : Halted rocket test could stall NASA moon shot, redo possible
AQ
01:02pSLS GREEN RUN TEST UPDATE : Wet Dress complete, Hot Fire initiated
PU
12:38pWall St rises as Yellen speaks; spotlight on earnings
RE
11:02aBOEING : BBAM Adds Up to 12 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters
PU
10:50aEquities Rise on Expectations Treasury Secretary Nominee Will Favor Continued..
MT
09:53aWall Street opens higher ahead of Yellen speech; spotlight on earnings
RE
09:49aWall St opens higher ahead of Yellen speech; spotlight on earnings
RE
09:01aWall St set to open higher ahead of Yellen speech; spotlight on earnings
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 58 533 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 152 M - -
Net Debt 2020 40 011 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -28,0x
Yield 2020 0,49%
Capitalization 115 B 115 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,65x
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 226,22 $
Last Close Price 204,32 $
Spread / Highest target 49,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO & Executive VP-Enterprise Operations
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-4.55%115 345
AIRBUS SE1.57%86 262
TEXTRON INC.1.26%11 201
DASSAULT AVIATION0.33%9 038
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.8.12%7 484
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED41.04%7 410
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ