  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Boeing Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/27 04:00:01 pm EDT
132.23 USD   +3.52%
03:52aNorwegian to purchase 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft
AQ
02:50aNorwegian Air Shuttle To Buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Jets
MT
02:13aNorwegian Air orders 50 Boeing MAX aircraft, options for 30 more
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Norwegian Air orders 50 Boeing MAX aircraft, options for 30 more

05/30/2022 | 03:57am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Airshow China in Zhuhai

OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian Air has agreed to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and secured options for a further 30 of the planes at an undisclosed price, the budget carrier said on Monday.

The deal is a boost for Boeing, anchoring long-standing customer Norwegian to the U.S. plane maker after the Oslo-based airline earlier this year said it would consider switching to rival Airbus.

For Norwegian the deal marks a return to aircraft ownership after it was forced to resort to leasing deals during bankruptcy proceedings that rescued the company last year.

"The 50 aircraft are due to be delivered between 2025 and 2028, at a schedule closely corresponding to current aircraft lease expirations. This entails a limited net increase of the company's current fleet," Norwegian said in a statement.

As a result of the agreements, the airline said it expects to book a net gain of approximately 2 billion crowns ($212.2 million) after concluding the deal, boosting its equity. It did not elaborate.

"This is a landmark deal that sets out a path whereby Norwegian will own a large share of its fleet," board Chair Svein Harald Oeygard said.

"This will result in lower all-in costs and increased financial robustness, enabling us to further solidify our Nordic stronghold."

Norwegian in February told Reuters it was considering a switch to Airbus unless ongoing litigation with Boeing over previous aircraft cancellations was resolved in a timely fashion.

Norwegian's aim is to bring an end to the legal dispute with the U.S. plane maker before a final closing of the new aircraft deal is signed, likely by the end of June, a source with close knowledge of the transaction said.

It was Boeing's second major European order in recent weeks for MAX aircraft following a deal with airlines giant IAG.

($1 = 9.4243 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche and Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 447 M - -
Net income 2022 1 204 M - -
Net Debt 2022 41 215 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 75,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 78 232 M 78 232 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 142 000
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 132,23 $
Average target price 223,00 $
Spread / Average Target 68,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-34.32%78 232
AIRBUS SE-0.45%94 358
TEXTRON INC.-14.46%14 204
DASSAULT AVIATION66.32%14 080
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-19.48%4 264
AVICOPTER PLC-54.40%3 222