Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Boeing Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ON JET PRODUCTION, BOEING CEO SAYS 'CREATES TROUBLE' FOR SUPPLY CHAIN TO COMPETE ON RATES

06/03/2021 | 02:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ON JET PRODUCTION, BOEING CEO SAYS 'CREATES TROUBLE' FOR SUPPLY CHAIN TO COMPETE ON RATES


© Reuters 2021
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
02:58pMARKET CHATTER : Boeing Offering Freighter Version of Planned 777X Jetliner as Q..
MT
02:56pBoeing ceo says there will 'always be routes' that need a 777x-sized plane
RE
02:55pBoeing ceo says still confident 777x will be certified 4q 2023
RE
02:53pBoeing ceo says won't discuss 737 max production rates beyond 31/month until ..
RE
02:53pBoeing ceo says will deliver 'lions share' of the 100 jets it has forecast
RE
02:52pBoeing ceo says hopes instability on 787 is measured in months, but industria..
RE
02:52pOn 787 production issues, boeing ceo says faa 'rightfully' wants to know more..
RE
02:49pBoeing ceo says can produce up to 14 787s per months eventually at south caro..
RE
02:46pBoeing ceo says not missing out on strategic investments due to debt; cash fl..
RE
02:44pBoeing ceo says unclear when 'thaw out' on u.s.-china trade tensions begins
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 79 233 M - -
Net income 2021 286 M - -
Net Debt 2021 45 078 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1 199x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 149 B 149 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,46x
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 141 000
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 254,62 $
Last Close Price 255,62 $
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target -0,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory D. Smith CFO & Executive VP-Enterprise Operations
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY19.42%149 489
AIRBUS SE23.30%106 223
TEXTRON INC.41.84%15 472
DASSAULT AVIATION15.38%10 512
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-10.04%6 234
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-5.73%5 068