THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
QANTAS CEO SAYS WILL RESUME LOOKING AT FLEET REPLACEMENT OPTIONS FOR BOEING 737S IN LATE 2021

11/17/2020 | 05:36pm EST

All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
05:36pQANTAS AIRWAYS : CEO Hopes To Get To Around 60% Of Pre-Covid-19 Domestic Capacit..
RE
05:36pQantas ceo says will resume looking at fleet replacement options for boeing 7..
RE
12:05pBOEING : More Freighters Needed to Support Global Supply Chains and e-Commerce E..
AQ
11:41aSupport for MAX brand wavers as Boeing jet nears green light
RE
11:03aBOEING : More Freighters Needed to Support Global Supply Chains and e-Commerce E..
PU
02:19aBOEING : SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts reaches space station
AQ
11/16Southwest CEO says airline is not looking to expand its fleet
RE
11/16BOEING : SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts reaches space station
AQ
11/16BOEING : SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts reaches space station
AQ
11/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close at Records After Positive Moderna Vacc..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 59 100 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 083 M - -
Net Debt 2020 39 375 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -29,4x
Yield 2020 0,48%
Capitalization 114 B 114 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,60x
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,7%
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 188,59 $
Last Close Price 210,05 $
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target -10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO & Executive VP-Enterprise Operations
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-37.87%114 261
AIRBUS SE-31.02%83 513
TEXTRON INC.2.60%10 473
DASSAULT AVIATION-21.28%9 069
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.48.85%6 060
AVICOPTER PLC2.41%4 449
