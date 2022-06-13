Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The Boeing Company
  News
  Summary
    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:20 2022-06-13 pm EDT
116.10 USD   -8.59%
116.10 USD   -8.59%
12:56pSix DJIA Stocks Touch 52-Week Lows Monday
DJ
12:53pBoeing Down Over 8%, Worst Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
11:53aBOEING : Announces Partnership with Commonwealth of Virginia, Virginia Tech Establishing Veteran Transition & Military Families Center
PU
Six DJIA Stocks Touch 52-Week Lows Monday

06/13/2022 | 12:56pm EDT
By Stephen Nakrosis


Six stocks on the 30-component Dow Jones Industrial Average are among the hundreds whose share price touched a 52-week low on Monday, as traders and investors deal with inflation and rising interest rates.

At 12:24 p.m. ET, shares of 3M Co. were 0.58% lower, at $136.85 per share. Earlier in the day, the stock touched a 52-week low of $135.69 per share.

Boeing Co. shares touched a 52-week low of $115.33 each on Monday. At 12:24 p.m. ET, the stock had rebounded, although it was still trading 8.26% lower, at $116.50 per share.

At 12:25 p.m. ET, shares of Walt Disney Co. were down 3.19%, at $96.23 per share. Earlier Friday, the stock touched a 52-week low of $94.83 per share.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. touched a 52-week low of $278.32 per share earlier Friday. At 12:30 p.m. ET, the stock was trading 1.27% lower, at $283.36 per share.

Intel Corp. shares touched a 52-week low of $38.02 on Friday. At 12:30 p.m. ET, the stock was down 2.35%, trading at $38.26 per share.

At 12:32 p.m. ET, shares of Microsoft Corp. were down 2.64%, trading at $246.37 per share. Earlier Friday, the stock touched a 52-week low of $244.21 per share.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-22 1255ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
3M COMPANY -0.81% 136.51 Delayed Quote.-22.51%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.28% 30680.91 Real-time Quote.-13.61%
INTEL CORPORATION -2.71% 38.14 Delayed Quote.-23.92%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -3.19% 244.97 Delayed Quote.-24.78%
THE BOEING COMPANY -8.46% 116.25 Delayed Quote.-36.92%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -1.37% 283.14 Delayed Quote.-24.97%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -3.56% 95.87 Delayed Quote.-35.83%
