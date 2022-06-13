Six DJIA Stocks Touch 52-Week Lows Monday

By Stephen Nakrosis

Six stocks on the 30-component Dow Jones Industrial Average are among the hundreds whose share price touched a 52-week low on Monday, as traders and investors deal with inflation and rising interest rates.

At 12:24 p.m. ET, shares of 3M Co. were 0.58% lower, at $136.85 per share. Earlier in the day, the stock touched a 52-week low of $135.69 per share.

Boeing Co. shares touched a 52-week low of $115.33 each on Monday. At 12:24 p.m. ET, the stock had rebounded, although it was still trading 8.26% lower, at $116.50 per share.

At 12:25 p.m. ET, shares of Walt Disney Co. were down 3.19%, at $96.23 per share. Earlier Friday, the stock touched a 52-week low of $94.83 per share.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. touched a 52-week low of $278.32 per share earlier Friday. At 12:30 p.m. ET, the stock was trading 1.27% lower, at $283.36 per share.

Intel Corp. shares touched a 52-week low of $38.02 on Friday. At 12:30 p.m. ET, the stock was down 2.35%, trading at $38.26 per share.

At 12:32 p.m. ET, shares of Microsoft Corp. were down 2.64%, trading at $246.37 per share. Earlier Friday, the stock touched a 52-week low of $244.21 per share.

