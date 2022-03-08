Log in
    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
Tect Aerospace Gets Approval for Bankruptcy Plan that Includes Boeing Deal

03/08/2022 | 05:41pm EST
By Becky Yerak


Tect Aerospace Group Holdings Inc., which filed for bankruptcy last year due to fallout from Boeing Co.'s 737 MAX jetliner problems as well as travel restrictions during the pandemic, got its chapter 11 plan approved.

Tect, based in Wichita, Kan., sold its Kansas operations to Boeing as part of the bankruptcy, which was filed last April in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Del.

Assets in Everett, Wash., were sold to another company. The liquidation plan also includes a settlement that resolves potential litigation between Tect, the unsecured creditors committee and Boeing, which had also been a Tect lender.


Write to Becky Yerak at becky.yerak@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-22 1740ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81 764 M - -
Net income 2022 3 234 M - -
Net Debt 2022 38 374 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,5x
Yield 2022 0,00%
Capitalization 98 626 M 98 626 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 142 000
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 169,17 $
Average target price 254,65 $
Spread / Average Target 50,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-10.17%98 626
AIRBUS SE-16.35%80 193
TEXTRON INC.-7.73%14 706
DASSAULT AVIATION38.00%11 842
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-40.04%6 875
AVICOPTER PLC-34.86%5 071