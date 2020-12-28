Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Boeing Company    BA

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. EPA finalizing first-ever airplane emissions rules

12/28/2020 | 10:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An airplane flies over HartsfieldJackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Monday will finalize the first-ever proposed standards regulating greenhouse gas emissions from airplanes, a spokeswoman told Reuters.

The EPA said in July its proposed requirements for airplanes used in commercial aviation and for large business jets would align the United States with international standards. In 2016, the U.N. International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) agreed on global airplane emissions standards aimed at makers of small and large planes, including Airbus SE and Boeing Co, which both have backed the standards. Critics say the agency should have required tougher emissions rules.

The EPA said in July the proposed requirements would apply to new-type designs as of January 2020 and to in-production airplanes or those with amended type certificates starting in 2028.

The EPA said Monday it anticipates nearly all affected airplanes to be compliant by the effective dates.

In October, a group of 11 states and the District of Columbia urged the EPA to strengthen the first-ever proposed standards.

The state attorneys general joining the letter included California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Vermont and Washington.

The 11 states and the District of Columbia said the EPA proposal issued in July would "lag existing technology by more than 10 years and would result in no GHG (greenhouse gases) reductions at all compared to business-as-usual."

The airplanes covered by the proposed rule accounted for 10% of all U.S. transportation greenhouse gas emissions and 3% of total U.S. emissions. They have been the largest source of transportation greenhouse gas emissions not subject to rules.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in July the proposal was based on "where the technology is today ... You can't really set the standard that can't be met."

Under former President Barack Obama, the EPA in 2016 declared that aircraft emissions posed a public health danger.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2020
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
10:11aU.S. EPA finalizing first-ever airplane emissions rules
RE
06:10aU.S. FLIERS LESS FAMILIAR WITH BOEIN : Reuters/Ipsos poll
RE
03:12aBOEING : A Case For Protecting Data Rights – The Boeing Co. V Secretary Of..
AQ
12/27MARKET CHATTER : China's Locally Made C919 Passenger Jet Starts Cold-Weather Tes..
MT
12/25AIR CANADA : Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue
RE
12/24BOEING : Alaska Airlines to purchase 68 new Boeing 737 MAX planes
AQ
12/24LEGENDING YOUR TECHNICAL DATA MAY DI : Court Of Appeals Rules On The Boeing Tech..
AQ
12/23Pandemic delays Boeing's India plane-parts plan - sources
RE
12/23BOEING : Marks 35 Years of Field Reps with U.S. Army Apaches, Looks Forward to A..
AQ
12/23ALASKA AIR : Airlines Boosts 737 MAX Orders and Options to 120 Jets; 'Transforma..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 58 462 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 042 M - -
Net Debt 2020 39 750 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -30,6x
Yield 2020 0,49%
Capitalization 123 B 123 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,78x
EV / Sales 2021 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 227,04 $
Last Close Price 217,15 $
Spread / Highest target 41,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO & Executive VP-Enterprise Operations
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-33.34%122 588
AIRBUS SE-29.46%87 863
TEXTRON INC.7.78%11 002
DASSAULT AVIATION-24.49%8 953
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.50.58%6 169
AVICOPTER PLC21.57%5 226
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ