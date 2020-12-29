U.S. State Department approves potential sale of 3,000 smart bombs to Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has
approved the potential sale of 3,000 precision guided munitions
to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in a deal valued at up to $290
billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
The sale comes in the final days of U.S. President Donald
Trump's term. President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to halt arms
sales to Saudi Arabia, the Middle East's biggest buyer of
American weapons, in a bid to pressure Riyadh to end a war in
Yemen that has caused the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
The package would include 3,000 GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb I
(SDB I) munitions, containers, support equipment, spares and
technical support, the Pentagon said.
"The proposed sale will improve Saudi Arabia's capability to
meet current and future threats by increasing its stocks of
long-range, precision air-to-ground munitions," the Pentagon
said in a statement. It added that "the size and accuracy of the
SDB I allows for an effective munition with less collateral
damage."
The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified
Congress of the possible sale on Tuesday. Members of Congress
have been angered by steep civilian casualties in Yemen and
earlier this year tried and failed to block the sale of F-35
warplanes to Riyadh.
Despite approval by the State Department, the notification
does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that
negotiations have concluded.
The Pentagon said Boeing Co was the prime contractor
for the weapons.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Dan
Grebler)