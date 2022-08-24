U.S. core capital goods orders rise, but momentum slows

* Core capital goods orders increase 0.4% in July
WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - New orders for U.S.-made
capital goods increased in July, but the pace slowed from the
prior month, suggesting that business spending on equipment
could struggle to rebound after contracting in the second
quarter.
Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a
closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 0.4%
last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. These
so-called core capital goods orders surged 0.9% in June.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods
orders would increase 0.3%.
Orders are slowing as the Federal Reserve's aggressive
monetary policy campaign to fight inflation dampens demand. But
manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the economy, remains
supported by still-low inventories of long-lasting manufactured
goods like motor vehicles.
There were increases in orders of machinery, fabricated
metal products as well as computers and electronic products in
July. But orders for electrical equipment, appliances and
components fell as did those for primary metals.
Core capital goods shipments climbed 0.7% after advancing
0.8% in June. Core capital goods shipments are used to calculate
equipment spending in the gross domestic product measurement.
Business spending on equipment declined at a 2.7% annualized
rate in the second quarter, the most in two years. That,
together with a slower pace of inventory accumulation relative
to the prior two quarters, helped to weigh down GDP. The economy
contracted 1.3% in the first half of the year.
Orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to
aircraft that are meant to last three years or more, were
unchanged in July after increasing 2.2% in June.
They were restrained by a 0.7% decline in orders for
transportation equipment. Orders for civilian aircraft soared
14.5%. They were, however, offset by a 49.8% plunge in orders
for defense aircraft. Boeing reported on its website that
it had received 130 aircraft orders compared to only 50 in June.
Orders for motor vehicles and parts rose 0.2% last month.
Motor vehicle production remains constrained by a global
semiconductor chip shortage. Durable goods shipments rose 0.4%
after increasing 0.3% in June. Unfilled durable goods orders
advanced 0.7%, while inventories gained 0.2%.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Paul Simao)