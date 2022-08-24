Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Boeing Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:32 2022-08-24 am EDT
162.49 USD   +1.51%
08:52aBoeing Sees $3.6 Billion Impact on Indian Aerospace and Defense Over 10 Years With Order of F/-18 Fighter Jet
MT
07:45aBoeing says plans to build on existing investments in India
RE
02:31aNASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. core capital goods orders rise, but momentum slows

08/24/2022 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Core capital goods orders increase 0.4% in July

* Core capital goods shipments rise 0.7%

* Durable goods orders unchanged

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - New orders for U.S.-made capital goods increased in July, but the pace slowed from the prior month, suggesting that business spending on equipment could struggle to rebound after contracting in the second quarter.

Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 0.4% last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. These so-called core capital goods orders surged 0.9% in June.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders would increase 0.3%.

Orders are slowing as the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy campaign to fight inflation dampens demand. But manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the economy, remains supported by still-low inventories of long-lasting manufactured goods like motor vehicles.

There were increases in orders of machinery, fabricated metal products as well as computers and electronic products in July. But orders for electrical equipment, appliances and components fell as did those for primary metals.

Core capital goods shipments climbed 0.7% after advancing 0.8% in June. Core capital goods shipments are used to calculate equipment spending in the gross domestic product measurement.

Business spending on equipment declined at a 2.7% annualized rate in the second quarter, the most in two years. That, together with a slower pace of inventory accumulation relative to the prior two quarters, helped to weigh down GDP. The economy contracted 1.3% in the first half of the year.

Orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more, were unchanged in July after increasing 2.2% in June.

They were restrained by a 0.7% decline in orders for transportation equipment. Orders for civilian aircraft soared 14.5%. They were, however, offset by a 49.8% plunge in orders for defense aircraft. Boeing reported on its website that it had received 130 aircraft orders compared to only 50 in June.

Orders for motor vehicles and parts rose 0.2% last month. Motor vehicle production remains constrained by a global semiconductor chip shortage. Durable goods shipments rose 0.4% after increasing 0.3% in June. Unfilled durable goods orders advanced 0.7%, while inventories gained 0.2%. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
08:52aBoeing Sees $3.6 Billion Impact on Indian Aerospace and Defense Over 10 Years With Orde..
MT
07:45aBoeing says plans to build on existing investments in India
RE
02:31aNASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida
RE
08/23Boeing Delivers Two Commercial Satellites to SES for ULA Launch; First Boeing commercia..
AQ
08/23Airport Authority Nominee Admits to Lacking First Degree, Asked By Lawmakers to Seek th..
AQ
08/22GE workers in Alabama launch union organizing campaign
RE
08/22BOEING : Delivers Two Commercial Satellites to SES for ULA Launch
PU
08/19U.S. Air Force Awards $975 Million Contracts to GE, Raytheon, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, ..
DJ
08/19Boeing Becomes Founding Member of UK Innovation Hub To Drive Sustainable Aviation Fuels..
AQ
08/18Aircraft lessor BOC Aviation says deliveries slipping due to manufacturer delays
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE BOEING COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 70 234 M - -
Net income 2022 132 M - -
Net Debt 2022 41 050 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 397x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 95 051 M 95 051 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 142 000
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 160,07 $
Average target price 214,24 $
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicole R. Nason Vice President-Federal Affairs for Aviation
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-20.49%95 051
AIRBUS SE-8.44%81 001
TEXTRON INC.-16.09%13 703
DASSAULT AVIATION49.89%11 846
AVICOPTER PLC-41.47%4 054
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-26.53%3 891