U.S. lawmakers seek review of FAA Boeing 737 MAX oversight

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Two U.S. lawmakers asked the
Transportation Department's Office of Inspector General to
review the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) oversight
over Boeing Co's actions surrounding the 737 MAX jet.
The chair of the House of Representatives Transportation
Committee, Peter DeFazio, and Rick Larsen, who chairs a
subcommittee on aviation, said the request came after the FAA
failed to provide an adequate response to a November letter
seeking answers about Boeing actions before two Boeing 737 MAX
crashes in five months that killed 346 people and led to the
plane's 20-month grounding.
Boeing declined to comment. The FAA did not immediately
comment.
Boeing agreed to a deferred prosecution agreement with the
Justice Department in January 2021, including the payment of
$2.5 billion in fines and compensation stemming from the 737 MAX
crashes. Last week, the Justice Department defended the
agreement over objections from some victims'
relatives.
FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a Jan. 24 letter
made public Tuesday that because of the Justice Department
investigation and work by other reviews, the "FAA did not pursue
investigations or actions against individuals within the Boeing
Company."
The lawmakers in November had asked the FAA what it had
done, if anything, to hold Boeing employees responsible for
actions in connection with the MAX.
In October, a former Boeing chief technical pilot was
charged with fraud for allegedly deceiving federal regulators
evaluating the company's 737 MAX jet. The pilot has pleaded not
guilty.
DeFazio has questioned the focus on a single technical
pilot, saying in October, "Senior leaders throughout Boeing are
responsible for the culture of concealment that ultimately led
to the 737 MAX crashes and the death of 346 innocent people."
The lawmakers cited Boeing's apparent violation of its
approved 737 MAX type design, as well as evidence of an internal
plan to downplay the significance of a key safety system called
MCAS tied to both fatal crashes.
The FAA is currently scrutinizing a number of issues
involving Boeing airplanes.
