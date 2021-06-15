Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Boeing Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. opens $3 billion aviation manufacturing wage subsidy program

06/15/2021 | 03:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department said Tuesday it had launched a $3 billion aviation manufacturing payroll subsidy program that will cover up to half of eligible companies' compensation costs for as long as six months.

The program, funded by Congress, requires companies to commit to not conducting furloughs without employee consent or laying off employees covered by subsidies during the six-month period. Applications must be filed by July 13.

Companies eligible include aircraft, engine, propeller or component manufacturers and companies that repair or overhaul airplanes and parts.

The subsidy program cannot cover more than 25% of an employer's total U.S. workforce as of April 2020 and can only cover employees with total annual compensation of $200,000 or less.

To qualify, a company must have involuntarily furloughed or laid off at least 10% of its total workforce, or have experienced at least a 15% decline in 2020 total operating revenues.

More than 100,000 jobs have been lost in the aerospace industry since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Transportation Department. Before then, the U.S. aerospace industry was estimated to employ approximately 2.2 million workers, including 1.2 million who worked in various parts of the supply chain nationwide.

Boeing Co, which has had extensive job cuts, Raytheon Technologies and Spirit Aerosystems did not immediately respond to questions about whether they are considering applying. General Electric's aviation unit said it would not seek assistance from the program.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers had strongly urged Congress to fund the program.

Congress has provided assistance to other aviation industry firms, including giving U.S. airlines $54 billion for payroll since March 2020 and that funding will continue to pay much of airline workers' salaries through Sept. 30.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Cynthia Osterman)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
03:32pBOEING  : Airbus-Boeing deal eases US-EU tensions but conflicts remain
AQ
03:31pBOEING  : US, EU Suspend Tariffs in Long-Running Dispute Over Passenger Aircraft..
MT
02:21pWall Street dips as data, Fed meeting keep investors wary
RE
01:59pBOEING  : EU, US Suspend Tariffs for Five Years in Long-Running Airbus-Boeing Di..
MT
01:35pAIRBUS  : U.S., EU 'frank information-sharing' to make truce on aircraft subsidi..
RE
12:23pTHE LATEST : EU leaders back Biden on response to Russia
AQ
11:51aU.S., EU aircraft subsidies truce good news for wine producers-French Preside..
RE
11:48aHighlights of the 17-year Airbus, Boeing trade war
RE
11:27aBOEING  : U.S., EU agree to end 17-year dispute over subsidies for Boeing, Airbu..
AQ
11:27aAIR CANADA  : to put its first Boeing 767-300F into service from Toronto to Miam..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 78 599 M - -
Net income 2021 489 M - -
Net Debt 2021 48 228 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 388x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 143 B 143 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,44x
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 141 000
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 260,27 $
Last Close Price 245,14 $
Spread / Highest target 28,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory D. Smith CFO & Executive VP-Enterprise Operations
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY14.52%143 360
AIRBUS SE25.19%107 069
TEXTRON INC.38.94%15 156
DASSAULT AVIATION14.16%10 325
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-11.97%6 085
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-0.18%5 365