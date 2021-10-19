Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Boeing Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. workers face layoffs as U.S COVID-19 vaccine mandates kick in

10/19/2021 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Boeing employees protest vaccine mandate

(Reuters) - Thousands of unvaccinated workers across the United States are facing potential job losses as a growing number of states, cities and private companies start to enforce mandates for inoculation against COVID-19.

In the latest high-profile example, Washington State University (WSU) fired its head football coach and four of his assistants on Monday for failing to comply with the state's vaccine requirement. The coach, Nick Rolovich, had applied for a religious exemption from the mandate earlier this month.

Thousands of police officers and firefighters in cities like Chicago and Baltimore are also at risk of losing their jobs in the coming days under mandates that require them to report their vaccination status or submit to regular coronavirus testing.

While controversial, the mandates have been effective at convincing many hesitant workers to get vaccinated against the virus, which has killed more than 700,000 people in the United States. Some 77% of eligible Americans have received at least one shot of a vaccine, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters last week.

In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been battling with the police union, which came out against the vaccine mandate for city workers. About a third of the city's 12,770 police employees missed a Friday deadline to report their vaccination status, and some officers have been put on no-pay status.

"Fundamentally, what this all is about is about saving lives. It's about maximizing the opportunity to create a safe workplace," Lightfoot said on Monday, accusing the union of tying to "induce an insurrection" by opposing the mandate.

Chicago Fraternal Order of Police union president John Catanzara did not respond to a request for comment.

The White House, which announced sweeping vaccine requirements in a bid to reduce hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 in the wake of a surge driven by the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, has been a major catalyst behind the inoculation push.

On Friday, some 200 Boeing Co employees and others staged a protest over the planemaker's requirement that 125,000 workers be vaccinated by Dec. 8, under an executive order issued by President Joe Biden for federal contractors.

The rules for another order applying to private businesses with 100 or more employees are expected to be finalized soon.

Along with the mandate for federal workers and contractors, Biden's vaccine requirements will cover roughly 100 million people, about two-thirds of the U.S. workforce.

The White House has been meeting with executives of several major companies to discuss Biden's private-sector vaccination plan.

A wave of layoffs has already swept through the healthcare industry, which moved more quickly than others to impose vaccine mandates given the heightened COVID-19 exposure risk for patients and staff.

Nurses and other healthcare workers who chose to leave their jobs rather than be immunized recently told Reuters they could not get past their concern over a lack of long-term data on the three vaccines available in the United States.

While the vaccines received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in less than a year, medical experts have widely vouched for their safety, citing years of research, large clinical trials and real world data after hundreds of millions have been vaccinated worldwide.

Like WSU's Rolovich, many unvaccinated workers seeking an exemption have done so on religious grounds. It was not clear how a university committee in charge of weighing such exemptions ruled in his case.

School leaders said the mandate was aimed at ensuring the safety of its faculty and staff.

"Experience is showing that vaccine mandates help motivate people to complete the vaccination process," Marty Dickinson, WSU Board of Regents Chair, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Nathan Layne


© Reuters 2021
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
10:11aBOEING : Global Services CEO Ted Colbert Named Black Engineer of the Year
PU
09:40aBOEING : Indian Navy Expands Maritime Reconnaissance Capabilities with Delivery of 11th P-..
AQ
09:31aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : The Boeing Company (BA) Officers and Directors Under Investigation for..
PR
02:06aChallenges abound as Tata draws up a flight plan for Air India
RE
10/18AAR : Wins 5-Year Contract Extension to Service Boeing 737NG Fleet for flydubai Airline
MT
10/18BOEING : names Heidi Grant as Business Development Leader; Pentagon veteran to lead sales ..
AQ
10/18MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOG : These neural networks know what they're doing
AQ
10/18BOEING : NASA, Boeing to Provide Update on Boeing's Orbital Flight Test-2
AQ
10/18BOEING : Indian Navy Expands Maritime Reconnaissance Capabilities with Delivery of 11th P-..
PU
10/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE BOEING COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 72 784 M - -
Net income 2021 1 050 M - -
Net Debt 2021 42 390 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 135x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 127 B 127 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,33x
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 141 000
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 216,98 $
Average target price 272,89 $
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY1.39%127 183
AIRBUS SE26.20%103 306
TEXTRON INC.53.01%16 409
DASSAULT AVIATION SA2.90%8 908
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.22.45%8 422
AVICOPTER PLC-8.47%5 263