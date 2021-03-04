White House: pause on U.S.-UK tariffs meant to create negotiating space
03/04/2021 | 02:04pm EST
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The decisions by Britain and the United States to suspend retaliatory tariffs will create space for negotiations on an ongoing large civilian aircraft dispute, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.
"It was meant to de-escalate the issue and create space for a negotiated settlement to the Airbus and Boeing disputes," Psaki said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Susan Heavey; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chris Reese)