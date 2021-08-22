Bombay Burmah Trading : Annual Report 2020-2021

Annual Report 2020-2021

NOTICE

NOTICE is hereby given that the One Hundred and Fifty-Sixth Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Members of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Limited will be held on Monday, 13th day of September, 2021 at 3.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing ("VC")/Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM"), to transact the following business. The venue of the meeting shall deemed to be the registered office of the Corporation at 9, Wallace Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001.

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

To receive, consider and adopt: the Audited Financial Statements of the Corporation for the Financial Year ended 31 March 2021 together with the reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon; and the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Corporation for the Financial Year ended 31 March 2021 together with the Report of the Auditors thereon. To declare a dividend on the Equity Shares for the Financial Year 2020-21. To resolve not to fill vacancy in place of the retiring director Mr. Jehangir N Wadia (DIN: 00088831), who has not offered himself for re-appointment in terms of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013.

To consider and if thought fit, to convey assent or dissent to the following Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made thereunder and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Corporation do and hereby resolve not to fill the vacancy arising from retirement of Mr. Jehangir N Wadia (DIN: 00088831), Non-Executive Director, who has not offered himself for re-appointment." To consider and if thought fit, to convey assent or dissent to the following Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT the Board of Directors be and are hereby authorised to appoint for the current financial year, in consultation with the Corporation's Auditors, in respect of the audit of the accounts of the Corporation's branch offices outside India, a person who is either qualified for appointment as auditor of the Corporation under Section 141 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 or an accountant duly qualified to act as an auditor of the accounts of such branch offices in accordance with the applicable laws of the concerned countries; and to determine the remuneration and other terms and conditions of their appointment as Branch Auditors as recommended by the Audit

Committee."

SPECIAL BUSINESS:

5. Ratification of the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditors of the Corporation for the Financial Year ending 31 March 2022

To consider and if thought fit, to convey assent or dissent to the following Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification or re-enactment thereof, for the time being in force), M/s. GLS & Associates, Cost Accountants, Coimbatore, [ICWA Registration No. 4482],