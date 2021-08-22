Log in
    501425   INE050A01025

THE BOMBAY BURMAH TRADING CORPORATION, LIMITED

(501425)
Bombay Burmah Trading : Annual Report 2020-2021

08/22/2021 | 08:54am EDT
A TRADITION OF TRUST

156th ANNUAL REPORT 2020-21

THE BOMBAY BURMAH

TRADING CORPORATION, LIMITED

A Wadia Enterprise

Contents

Location of Corporation's Estates and Factories

2

Notice of Annual General Meeting

3-29

Board's Report

30-70

Management Discussion and Analysis

71-80

Business Responsibility Report

81-90

Auditor's Report on Standalone Financial Statements

91-101

Standalone Financial Statements

102-107

Notes forming part of Standalone Financial Statements

108-172

Auditor's Report on Consolidated Financial Statements

173-187

Consolidated Financial Statements

188-195

Notes forming part of Consolidated Financial Statements

196-280

Statement under Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013

281-284

10 years' Financial Review

285

156th Annual General Meeting

Monday, 13th day of September, 2021 at 3.00 p.m. through

Video Conferencing ("VC")/Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM")

Annual Report 2020-2021

THE BOMBAY BURMAH TRADING CORPORATION, LIMITED

ANNUAL REPORT 2020-21

Directors

Mr. Nusli N. Wadia, Chairman

Mr. Jehangir N. Wadia

Dr. (Mrs.) Minnie Bodhanwala

Mr. Rajesh Batra

Dr. Y. S. P. Thorat

Mr. Vinesh Kumar Jairath

Mrs. Gauri Kirloskar

Mr. Ness N. Wadia, Managing Director

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. N. H. Datanwala

Company Secretary

Mr. Sanjay Kumar Chowdhary

Registered Office

9, Wallace Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001.

Principal Bankers

HDFC Bank Limited

Axis Bank Limited

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

The Hongkong & Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

Federal Bank Limited

Auditors

Walker Chandiok & Co LLP

16th Floor, Tower II

Indiabulls Finance Centre,

SB Marg, Elphinstone (W)

Mumbai 400 013

Solicitors

Crawford Bayley & Co.

1

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Limited

THE BOMBAY BURMAH TRADING CORPORATION, LIMITED

LOCATION OF CORPORATION'S

ESTATES AND FACTORIES

Tea and Coffee Estates:

(1) Mudis Group of Estates, Mudis P.O.,

Coimbatore Dist.

Tamil Nadu, 642117

(2) Singampatti Group of Estates,

Manjolai P.O., Tirunelveli Dist.

Tamil Nadu, 627420

(3) Elk Hill Group of Estates, P.O. Box No.12,

Sidapur P & T.O., South Coorg,

Karnataka 571253

(4)

Usambara Group,

Marvera & Herkulu Estate,

P.O. Box 22, Soni, Tanzania

(5)

Dunsandle Estate, Dunsandle P.O.,

Outacamund, Nilgiri Dist.,

Tamil Nadu 643005

Auto Electric Components

Unit-1,No.342-343, 2nd Cross Street,

Business : (Electromags)

Nehru Nagar, Kottivakkam, Chennai,

Tamil Nadu 600 096

Unit-2, Plot no. 128-133, 3rd Cross Street,

(Electromags) Nehru Nagar, Kottivakkam,

Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600 041

Unit-3, Plot no. 134-137, 3rd Cross Street,

Nehru Nagar, Kottivakkam, Chennai,

Tamil Nadu 600 041

Healthcare Division

Plot No.161-B, Village Danpur, Rudrapur Kashipur

Road, Paragana-Rudrapur, Tehsil Kichha,

Udhamsingh Nagar, Uttarakhand 263153

Malaysian Branch:

Suite 628, 6th Floor, Pan Global Plaza,

Jalan Wong Ah Fook 80000,

Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

2

Annual Report 2020-2021

NOTICE

NOTICE is hereby given that the One Hundred and Fifty-Sixth Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Members of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Limited will be held on Monday, 13th day of September, 2021 at 3.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing ("VC")/Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM"), to transact the following business. The venue of the meeting shall deemed to be the registered office of the Corporation at 9, Wallace Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001.

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

  1. To receive, consider and adopt:
    1. the Audited Financial Statements of the Corporation for the Financial Year ended 31 March 2021 together with the reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon; and
    2. the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Corporation for the Financial Year ended 31 March 2021 together with the Report of the Auditors thereon.
  3. To declare a dividend on the Equity Shares for the Financial Year 2020-21.
  4. To resolve not to fill vacancy in place of the retiring director Mr. Jehangir N Wadia (DIN: 00088831), who has not offered himself for re-appointment in terms of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013.
    To consider and if thought fit, to convey assent or dissent to the following Ordinary Resolution:
    "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made thereunder and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Corporation do and hereby resolve not to fill the vacancy arising from retirement of Mr. Jehangir N Wadia (DIN: 00088831), Non-Executive Director, who has not offered himself for re-appointment."
  5. To consider and if thought fit, to convey assent or dissent to the following Ordinary Resolution:
    "RESOLVED THAT the Board of Directors be and are hereby authorised to appoint for the current financial year, in consultation with the Corporation's Auditors, in respect of the audit of the accounts of the Corporation's branch offices outside India, a person who is either qualified for appointment as auditor of the Corporation under Section 141 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 or an accountant duly qualified to act as an auditor of the accounts of such branch offices in accordance with the applicable laws of the concerned countries; and to determine the remuneration and other terms and conditions of their appointment as Branch Auditors as recommended by the Audit
    Committee."

SPECIAL BUSINESS:

5. Ratification of the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditors of the Corporation for the Financial Year ending 31 March 2022

To consider and if thought fit, to convey assent or dissent to the following Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification or re-enactment thereof, for the time being in force), M/s. GLS & Associates, Cost Accountants, Coimbatore, [ICWA Registration No. 4482],

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bombay Burmah Trading Corp. Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2021 12:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 137 B 1 847 M 1 847 M
Net income 2021 3 695 M 49,7 M 49,7 M
Net cash 2021 7 821 M 105 M 105 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 0,11%
Capitalization 82 209 M 1 106 M 1 106 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 4 924
Free-Float 24,8%
Managers and Directors
Ness Nusli Wadia Managing Director & Executive Director
Nitin Hariyantlal Datanwala Chief Financial Officer
Nusli Neville Wadia Chairman
Sanjay Kumar Chowdhary Secretary & Compliance Officer
Rajesh Kumar Batra Independent Non-Executive Director
