  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOMDYEING   INE032A01023

THE BOMBAY DYEING AND MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(BOMDYEING)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:18 2023-05-04 am EDT
86.10 INR   -2.27%
India's Wadia-owned Bombay Dyeing posts bigger Q4 loss as costs soar
RE
06:02aFactbox-India's Wadia Group whose Go First is in trouble
RE
02/09The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

India's Wadia-owned Bombay Dyeing posts bigger Q4 loss as costs soar

05/04/2023 | 07:20am EDT
(Reuters) - India's Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd reported a bigger March-quarter net loss on Thursday, as increasing costs continued to hurt the retail and textiles company.

The Mumbai-based company's consolidated net loss widened to 2.46 billion rupees ($30.08 million) for the three months ended March 31, from a loss of 417.4 million rupees a year earlier.

This is the 12th quarter in a row that the Wadia Group-owned company has posted a loss, as spiralling costs have cut into margins.

Total expenses in the reported quarter surged 41% to 9.1 billion rupees, with changes in inventories of finished goods, stock-in-trade and work-in-progress jumping more than 300%, the company said.

Profit at its mainstay polyester segment decreased 45.4%, while the real estate segment swung to a loss of 967.2 million rupees.

Revenue from operations for the company increased 12.1% to 6.7 billion rupees.

Shares of the company dropped 5.8% since fellow Wadia Group-owned Go First airlines filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday.

It closed 2.3% down after posting results on Thursday.

($1 = 81.7690 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aleef Jahan in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 20 009 M 245 M 245 M
Net income 2022 -4 603 M -56,3 M -56,3 M
Net Debt 2022 40 257 M 492 M 492 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18 196 M 223 M 223 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,59x
EV / Sales 2022 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 472
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart THE BOMBAY DYEING AND MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOMBAY DYEING AND MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vinod Jain Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Nusli Neville Wadia Chairman
Sanjive Arora Secretary & Compliance Officer
Vinesh Kumar Madan Jairath Independent Non-Executive Director
Keki Manchersha Elavia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BOMBAY DYEING AND MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.17%223
TAYHO ADVANCED MATERIALS GROUP CO., LTD.-1.41%2 611
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.-5.42%2 243
LUYANG ENERGY-SAVING MATERIALS CO., LTD.-9.17%1 538
GARWARE TECHNICAL FIBRES LIMITED-6.18%737
AQUAFIL S.P.A.-21.34%267
