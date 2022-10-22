Advanced search
    500020   INE032A01023

THE BOMBAY DYEING AND MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(500020)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
96.15 INR   -0.26%
07:11aIndia's regulator bars Bombay Dyeing and others from securities market
RE
10/14Bombay Dyeing And Manufacturing : Draft Offer Document filed with SEBI)
PU
10/12Bombay Dyeing And Manufacturing : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
India's regulator bars Bombay Dyeing and others from securities market

10/22/2022 | 07:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past the logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), at its headquarters in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd has been barred by the country's capital market regulator from the securities markets for two years.

The company, which is part of the Wadia Group and is engaged in the business of real estate, polyester and textiles, is among 10 entities facing penalties for allegedly misrepresenting financial statements.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued a statement late Friday barring Bombay Dyeing and its "promoters" (owners) - Nusli N Wadia and his sons, Ness and Jehangir - from the securities markets for up to two years.

Also named and penalised are Scal Services Ltd, a Wadia Group company, its former directors D S Gagrat, N H Datanwala, Shailesh Karnik and R Chandrasekharan, and Durgesh Mehta, who was joint managing director and chief financial officer of Bombay Dyeing.

The Wadia Group is one of the oldest conglomerates in India with presence in several diversified industries, including consumer goods, real estate, civil aviation, textiles, chemicals and food processing.

Four companies in the Wadia Group are listed on Indian Stock Exchanges, including Bombay Dyeing.

SEBI said it imposed fines totalling 157.5 million rupees ($1.91 million) on the named parties for "being involved in a fraudulent scheme of misrepresenting the company's financial statements."

The regulator said it had conducted a detailed investigation into the affairs of Bombay Dyeing from 2011-2012 and 2018-2019.

The Wadia Group has been contacted for comment.

(Reporting by Rupam Jain; Editing by Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2022
