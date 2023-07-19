The Boston Beer Company, Inc. is engaged in the business of selling alcohol beverages throughout the United States and in selected international markets, under various trademarks. The trademarks include The Boston Beer Company, Twisted Tea Brewing Company, Hard Seltzer Beverage Company, Angry Orchard Cider Company, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Dogfish Head Distilling Co., Angel City Brewing Company, Coney Island Brewing Company, Green Rebel Brewing Co., and Truly Distilling Co. The Company produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, flavored malt beverages, and hard cider at Company-owned breweries and its cidery and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations. The four primary Company-owned breweries are focused on production and research and development. It also owns four smaller local breweries that are mainly focused on brewing and packaging beers for retail sales on site at tap rooms and gift shops, and other. The Company sells its beverages in various packages.

Sector Brewers