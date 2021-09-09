Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Boston Beer Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAM   US1005571070

THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC.

(SAM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against The Boston Beer Company, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

09/09/2021 | 01:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (“Boston Beer” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SAM) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Boston Beer announced on September 8, 2021, that it would withdraw the 2021 financial guidance that was released on July 22, 2021. The Company blamed the withdrawal on decreased demand for its hard seltzer products. The Company also disclosed that it expects hard seltzer inventory write-offs, shortfall fees to third-party brewers, and other negative financial events associated with decreased demand for its products. Based on this news, shares of Boston Beer fell by almost 4.5% in intraday trading on September 9, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC.
01:03pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
12:23pBOSTON BEER : Credit Suisse Adjusts Boston Beer's PT to $965 from $1,281 After G..
MT
10:26aBOSTON BEER : RBC Capital Adjusts Boston Beer Company PT to $627 From $1,134, Ma..
MT
09:48aBOSTON BEER : Evercore ISI Adjusts Boston Beer Company PT to $700 From $950, Mai..
MT
09:48aBOSTON BEER : Consumer Edge Adjusts Boston Beer Company's Price Target to $499 F..
MT
09:29aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : A step closer to tapering
09:15aBOSTON BEER : MKM Partners Adjusts Boston Beer's Price Target to $530 from $804,..
MT
07:48aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Boohoo, Boston Beer, Cisco Systems, Eversource, Frontl..
06:04aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Fall Ahead of Jobless Claims Dat..
DJ
09/08INDIAN MORNING BRIEFING : Asian Markets Lower After Wall Street Decline
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 226 M - -
Net income 2021 237 M - -
Net cash 2021 252 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 820 M 6 820 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,95x
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 2 423
Free-Float 76,1%
Chart THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 559,40 $
Average target price 771,20 $
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David A. Burwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank H. Smalla Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
C. James Koch Chairman
Jean-Michel Valette Lead Independent Director
Michael Spillane Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC.-43.74%6 820
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-12.82%116 248
HEINEKEN N.V.-0.57%61 696
AMBEV S.A.3.58%48 136
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-0.95%41 542
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-23.98%33 087