  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The Boston Beer Company, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SAM   US1005571070

THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC.

(SAM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SAM Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

09/17/2021 | 10:01am EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against The Boston Beer Company, Inc. ("Boston Beer" or the "Company") (NYSE: SAM) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Boston Beer securities between April 22, 2021, and September 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sam.                                    

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Boston Beer's hard seltzer sales were decelerating; (2) as a result, Boston Beer was reasonably likely to incur inventory write-offs; (3) the Company was reasonably likely to incur shortfall fees payable to third party brewers; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Boston Beer's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sam or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Boston Beer you have until November 15, 2021, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sam-investor-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-the-boston-beer-company-inc-investors-of-class-action-and-encourages-shareholders-to-contact-the-firm-301379336.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2021
