MILTON, Del., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dogfish Head Cocktails introduces two new higher-ABV recipes, Pineapple Orange Rum Mai Tai and Passion Fruit Citrus Vodka Mule. Clocking in at 12.0% ABV, both the Pineapple Orange Rum Mai Tai and Passion Fruit Citrus Vodka Mule – like all Dogfish Head’s ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails – feature real spirits alongside a thoughtfully crafted duo of real fruit juices for deliciously distinct flavor experiences. Headed to shelves from coast-to-coast now, drinkers can track down these tasty new favorites using Dogfish Head’s Fish Finder.

Pineapple Orange Rum Mai Tai : Featuring Dogfish Head rum distilled from cane sugar, the Pineapple Orange Rum Mai Tai ushers drinkers deep into the depths of tropical flavor. Combining the natural sweetness of pineapple juice with the citrusy tang of orange juice, it delivers real, balanced, and bold flavor in every sip.

: Featuring Dogfish Head rum distilled from cane sugar, the Pineapple Orange Rum Mai Tai ushers drinkers deep into the depths of tropical flavor. Combining the natural sweetness of pineapple juice with the citrusy tang of orange juice, it delivers real, balanced, and bold flavor in every sip. Passion Fruit Citrus Vodka Mule : A creative interpretation of a Moscow Mule, the Passion Fruit Citrus Vodka Mule mixes Dogfish Head vodka, real fruit juice from passion fruit and limes, and classic ginger beer ingredients. The result? A zesty, fruit-forward concoction with a subtle ginger kick.

“We’re always looking for ways to take our cocktails to the next level,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Founder. “It’s about giving drinkers what they want, but in a way that offers a fresh perspective on what has come to be expected. We’ve been seeing higher-ABV (>8.0%) options selling well in the spirits-based RTD space*, and among those higher-ABV options, vodka-based and rum-based recipes collectively make up more than half of all dollar sales**. So, we took those insights and combined them with our own spirits and real, high-quality culinary ingredients to create our innovative takes on two classic recipes – the Mai Tai and the Moscow Mule.”

To accompany its two newest cocktail recipes, Dogfish Head also unveils a brand-new look. Paying homage to its coastal roots, Dogfish Head’s new look features nautical, tattoo-inspired illustrations complemented by bright colors and a bigger, bolder “shark and shield” logo. Dogfish Head’s Pineapple Orange Rum Mai Tai and Passion Fruit Citrus Vodka Mule are the first two flavors to sport the brand’s new look, but the rest of its cocktail portfolio will follow suit in the coming months. Dogfish Head’s other spirits-based RTD cocktail recipes include:

Strawberry Honeyberry Vodka Lemonade (7.0% ABV) : Dogfish Head Vodka mixed with juice from real lemons and strawberries, complemented by the subtly sweet and juicy notes of honeyberries for light, vibrant flavor.

: Dogfish Head Vodka mixed with juice from real lemons and strawberries, complemented by the subtly sweet and juicy notes of honeyberries for light, vibrant flavor. Blood Orange Mango Vodka Crush (7.0% ABV) : Dogfish Head vodka combined with blood orange and mango juices for an easy-to-drink, citrus-forward libation.

: Dogfish Head vodka combined with blood orange and mango juices for an easy-to-drink, citrus-forward libation. Grapefruit Pomegranate Vodka Crush (7.0% ABV) : Dogfish Head vodka blended with grapefruit juice and topped with pomegranate juice for a refreshing, crush-able cocktail.

For those who can’t seem to choose, there is always Dogfish Head’s Bar Cart Vodka Mix Pack, which features two of each of its vodka-based cocktails. The best-selling 8pk*** in the spirits-based canned cocktail segment, the Dogfish Head Bar Cart Vodka Mix Pack contains something for every cocktail-lover to explore and enjoy.

Dogfish Head has proudly been distilling full-proof spirits since 2002. Using its 20+ years of distilling expertise, Dogfish Head has developed a diverse, award-winning portfolio of full-proof spirits, including whiskeys, gins, vodkas, rums, cordials, brandies and of course, RTD cocktails. For more about Dogfish Head, please visit www.dogfish.com.

