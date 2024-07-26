(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM on Friday.

AIM - WINNERS

UK Oil & Gas PLC, up 80% at 0.032 pence, 12-month range 0.013p-0.56p. The stock registers another share price after a 20% climb on Thursday. On Thursday, the energy exploration and production company reported it repaid the balance of a convertible loan facility with RiverFort Global Opportunities PCC Ltd and YA II PN Ltd, meaning it is now debt free.

AIM - LOSERS

Webis Holdings PLC, down 36% at 0.89p, 12-month range 0.72p-2.00p. The gaming firm says an expected improvement in the business-to-customer segment did not materialise, "exacerbated by unprecedented race meeting cancellations throughout the US due to weather disruption". It expects losses in the second half to May 31 to be "broadly commensurate" with the first.

Brighton Pier Group PLC, down 15% at 33.50p, 12-month range 26.20p-60.98p. Brighton Pier Group says footfall has suffered due to a wet start to the UK summer. The leisure and entertainment business, which operates Brighton Palace Pier, says footfall for the four weeks to July 21 was down 29% on-year. "Despite a warm and sunny spell in the last week, and the successful implementation of charging non-residents GBP1 for admission to the pier during peak trading periods (both of which have alleviated some of the trading pressures on the pier), the group now anticipates that full year sales for the pier will be lower than previously expected," it warned. "The group has yet to trade the remaining six weeks of the summer season through to the end of August. This period has typically contributed a significant portion of annual group sales and earnings. "However, despite the earnings from admission revenue, and the potential for improved weather in August, the group no longer believes the year to date sales and earnings shortfall will be recovered." It now expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the full-year will be below market expectations.

