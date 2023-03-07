Advanced search
Brink : 2023 JP Morgan High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

03/07/2023 | 12:35pm EST
J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

March 6, 2023

Safe Harbor Statements and Non-GAAP Results

These materials contain forward-looking information. Words such as "anticipate," "assume," "estimate," "expect," "target" "project," "model", "predict," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "may," "should" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in these materials includes, but is not limited to, information regarding: 2023 outlook, including revenue, operating profit, adjusted EBITDA, earnings per share, net debt and leverage, free cash flow and the drivers thereof; 2024 financial targets; acquisition-related synergies; capital allocation priorities, including future increases in the dividend; the impact of macroeconomic factors; strategic focus areas, targets and initiatives; expected impact from deployment of tech-enabled solutions, including digital retail solutions and ATM managed services; and future legacy liability contributions.

Forward-looking information in this document is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies, which are difficult to predict or quantify, and which could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those that are anticipated. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, include, but are not limited to: our ability to improve profitability and execute further cost and operational improvement and efficiencies in our core businesses; our ability to improve service levels and quality in our core businesses; market volatility and commodity price fluctuations; general economic issues, including supply chain disruptions, fuel price increases, inflation, and changes in interest rates; seasonality, pricing and other competitive industry factors; investment in information technology ("IT") and its impact on revenue and profit growth; our ability to maintain an effective IT infrastructure and safeguard confidential information, including from a cybersecurity incident; our ability to effectively develop and implement solutions for our customers; risks associated with operating in foreign countries, including changing political, labor and economic conditions (including political conflict or unrest), regulatory issues (including the imposition of international sanctions, including by the U.S. government), currency restrictions and devaluations, restrictions on and cost of repatriating earnings and capital, impact on the Company's financial results as a result of jurisdictions determined to be highly inflationary, and restrictive government actions, including nationalization; labor issues, including labor shortages, negotiations with organized labor and work stoppages; pandemics (including the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and related impact to and restrictions on the actions of businesses and consumers, including suppliers and customers), acts of terrorism, strikes or other extraordinary events that negatively affect global or regional cash commerce; anticipated cash needs in light of our current liquidity position and the impact of Covid-19 on our liquidity; the strength of the U.S. dollar relative to foreign currencies and foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to identify, evaluate and complete acquisitions and other strategic transactions and to successfully integrate acquired companies; costs related to dispositions and product or market exits; our ability to obtain appropriate insurance coverage, positions taken by insurers relative to claims and the financial condition of insurers; safety and security performance and loss experience; employee and environmental liabilities in connection with former coal operations, including black lung claims; the impact of the American Rescue Plan Act and Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act on legacy liabilities and ongoing operations; funding requirements, accounting treatment, and investment performance of our pension plans, the VEBA and other employee benefits; changes to estimated liabilities and assets in actuarial assumptions; the nature of hedging relationships and counterparty risk; access to the capital and credit markets; our ability to realize deferred tax assets; the outcome of pending and future claims, litigation, and administrative proceedings; public perception of our business, reputation and brand; changes in estimates and assumptions underlying critical accounting policies; the promulgation and adoption of new accounting standards, new government regulations and interpretation of existing standards and regulations.

This list of risks, uncertainties and contingencies is not intended to be exhaustive. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward- looking statements can be found under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 and in related disclosures in our other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless otherwise noted, the forward-looking information discussed today and included in these materials is representative as of today only and The Brink's Company undertakes no obligation to update any information contained in this document.

These materials are copyrighted and may not be used without written permission from Brink's.

Today's presentation is focused primarily on non-GAAP results. Detailed reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP results are included in the appendix.

2

Agenda

Brink's Company Overview

  • Strong core with growth platform opportunities

Recent Performance Highlights

  • Five consecutive quarters of double-digit constant currency growth in revenue and profit

CapitalAllocation, Debt and Liquidity

  • Strong financial health with ample liquidity
    Appendix

3

Brink's Company Overview

Brink's is a Global Leader of Cash & Valuables Management, DRS and AMS

Leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services

~$20B Global Cash Management

Industry1

Other

Full-Year 2022 Revenue

Rest of

DRS &

World

AMS

North

16%

America

$4.5B

$4.5B

Loomis

Prosegur

Garda

Europe

#1 or 2 provider in most geographies

Latin

America

84%

Cash &

Valuables

Management

Strong Cash & Valuables Management Business with Additional Penetration Opportunities in DRS and AMS

Note: See descriptions of Cash & Valuables Management, Digital Retail Solutions and ATM Managed Services in the Appendix.

1. Global cash management industry data represents publicly availablecompany data for cash services businesses and Brink's internal estimate based on internal and external sources, including Freedonia and Research and Markets report "Cash Logistics Global Market Report 2022". Does not include unvended and underserved market opportunities. Brink's data represents trailing twelve-month results as of Fourth Quarter 2022 adjusted toincluderesults for businesses acquired in 2022 as if they were owned f or the entire period.

5

Disclaimer

The Brink's Company published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 17:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
