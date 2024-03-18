A Message from our CEO

March 18, 2024

To Our Shareholders:

Over the last year, we have certainly been busy. In 2023, we introduced our evolved strategy to grow Brink's by providing a superior customer experience and driving continuous improvement, through delivery on our four strategic pillars - Growth & Customer Loyalty, Innovation, Operational Excellence and Talent. This framework is critical to driving our strategic and operational transformation so that we outpace the evolving end markets, and we've already seen it contribute to significant progress in 2023.

Our management team and frontline employees around the world demonstrated a commitment to our strategy and delivering on our financial targets that was instrumental in delivering 2023 results. We drove growth in ATM managed services ("AMS") and digital retail solutions ("DRS") customer offerings while expanding profit

margins - reporting over $1 billion and 21% of full year revenue from AMS and DRS offerings - and we continue to see strong demand for these higher margin services. We also returned $210 million to our shareholders through our quarterly dividend and share repurchases in 2023.

In addition to continuing to make progress on delivery of our tech-enabled solutions, we also achieved several key milestones that will contribute to our long-term success, including expanding and refining our strategy deployment process and strengthening our balance sheet through record free cash flow performance in 2023. As always, it is important to remember that our financial results are built on a foundation of good governance, ethical transparency and commitments to our Code of Ethics and value of Integrity.

As we turn our attention to 2024, we remain committed to delivering on our strategic pillars. Several of our key focus areas include driving profitable growth and improving capital efficiency, winning customers, and creating a better employee experience. We also anticipate that the Brink's Business System will accelerate productivity and drive operational excellence.

Earlier this year, I challenged every leader at Brink's to embrace our transformation as an opportunity to think and act boldly. I am confident that we have the right leadership team and strategy to deliver an exceptional 2024. As we look ahead, we remain focused on value creation, which we expect to be powered by our ongoing momentum and continued execution in each of our strategic pillars.

On behalf of all of us at Brink's, we thank you for your continued support. We are excited about the future and look forward to seeing you at the Annual Meeting.

Sincerely,

Mark Eubanks

President & CEO