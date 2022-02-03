Brink : Sustainability Report

A MESSAGE FROM DOUG PERTZ

Since 1859, our customers have counted on us for protection and security. Our business has evolved from horse and buggy to a highly complex, global network providing cash management and the transportation of valuables.

Today, as we continue to find new ways to manage our customers' cash and valuables and to reduce risk, some things remain constant. Foremost among them is our unwavering commitment to act with integrity and in full compliance with the law.

Our customers count on us to do the right thing every day. Operating with the highest standards of ethics is critical to our success and provides a competitive advantage. But operating ethically and with integrity is not only about making good business sense - it also shapes our culture and the open, honest environment we are building where everyone feels engaged and comfortable to raise questions, concerns and participate in conversation and decision-making.

Our Code of Ethics lays the foundation for our ethical conduct and provides guidance for how we work. It also is built on these four principles of respect:

Respect for each other,

• Respect for Brink's and its stakeholders,

• Respect for our customers, and

• Respect for our communities.

We must all follow these guidelines and hold firm to our principles, no matter what business pressures we face.

Managers have an added responsibility to lead by example and to promote our culture of ethics and compliance to everyone under their supervision. They must also create an environment where employees feel comfortable raising questions and concerns.

Of course, our Code cannot cover every possible situation. However, there are many other resources available to help you determine the right course of action, including:

Your manager,

Human Resources,

Compliance and Legal professionals, and

Our Ethics Hotline, where you can raise concerns or make a report without fear of retaliation.

I encourage all of you to read our Code of Ethics and to embrace our principles of ethics and integrity. Thank you for your continued dedication to Brink's and your commitment to upholding the standards in our Code.

Doug Pertz

President and Chief Executive Officer

