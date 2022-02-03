Log in
    BCO   US1096961040

THE BRINK'S COMPANY

(BCO)
  Report
Brink : Sustainability Report

02/03/2022 | 10:31am EST
BRINK'S

CODE OF

ETHICS

A MESSAGE FROM DOUG PERTZ

Since 1859, our customers have counted on us for protection and security. Our business has evolved from horse and buggy to a highly complex, global network providing cash management and the transportation of valuables.

Today, as we continue to find new ways to manage our customers' cash and valuables and to reduce risk, some things remain constant. Foremost among them is our unwavering commitment to act with integrity and in full compliance with the law.

Our customers count on us to do the right thing every day. Operating with the highest standards of ethics is critical to our success and provides a competitive advantage. But operating ethically and with integrity is not only about making good business sense - it also shapes our culture and the open, honest environment we are building where everyone feels engaged and comfortable to raise questions, concerns and participate in conversation and decision-making.

Our Code of Ethics lays the foundation for our ethical conduct and provides guidance for how we work. It also is built on these four principles of respect:

  • Respect for each other,

Respect for Brink's and its stakeholders,

Respect for our customers, and

Respect for our communities.

We must all follow these guidelines and hold firm to our principles, no matter what business pressures we face.

Managers have an added responsibility to lead by example and to promote our culture of ethics and compliance to everyone under their supervision. They must also create an environment where employees feel comfortable raising questions and concerns.

Of course, our Code cannot cover every possible situation. However, there are many other resources available to help you determine the right course of action, including:

  • Your manager,
  • Human Resources,
  • Compliance and Legal professionals, and
  • Our Ethics Hotline, where you can raise concerns or make a report without fear of retaliation.

I encourage all of you to read our Code of Ethics and to embrace our principles of ethics and integrity. Thank you for your continued dedication to Brink's and your commitment to upholding the standards in our Code.

Doug Pertz

President and Chief Executive Officer

Brink's Code of Ethics December 2021 2

TABLE OF CONTENTS

ABOUT THE CODE

Purpose of the Code. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .對 . 5 Principles of the Code. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .對 6 Reporting Concerns . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .對 . 7 No Retaliation for Reporting Concerns. . . . . . 8

RESPECT FOR EACH OTHER

Fair and Equal Treatment. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10

Privacy and Data Protection . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11

Harassment-Free Workplace.. . . . . . . . . . . . 12

Safe and Secure Workplace . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13

RESPECT FOR BRINK'S AND

ITS STAKEHOLDERS

Accuracy of Records and Reports.. . . . . . . . 15

Responding to Audits, Investigations

and Inquiries.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16

Complying with Laws Prohibiting

Insider Trading . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .對 . . . . .17 Protection of Confidential Information . . . . . . 18

Protection of Company Assets

and Resources. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .對 . . . . 19 Protection of the Brink's Brand and Other Intellectual Property . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .對 20 Avoiding Conflicts of Interest. . . . . . . . . . . . . 21 Gifts and Entertainment. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 23

Taking Care in Our Public Communications

and Social Media . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .對 . . 25

RESPECT FOR OUR CUSTOMERS

AND THE MARKETPLACE

Complying with the Law . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27

Dealing Fairly with All Those Involved

in our Business.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28 Improper Payments. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29 Competing Ethically and Legally . . . . . . . . . . 31 Protecting Against Money Laundering. . . . . . 33

Complying with International

Trade Restrictions.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 34

RESPECT FOR OUR COMMUNITIES

Doing Business as Good Corporate

Citizens. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 36

Engaging in the Political Process

in Compliance with the Law. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 37

CONTACT AND POLICY REFERENCE INDEX

Contact Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .對 39 Company Policies and Disclosure Tools.. . . . 40

ALPHABETICAL INDEX

A - G . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .對 . . . . . . . . . . . 41 H - P. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .對 . . . . . . . . . . . . 42 R - W. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .對 . . . . . . . . . . . 43

Brink's Code of Ethics December 2021 3

ABOUT THE CODE

ABOUT THE CODE

PURPOSE OF THE CODE

Brink's (the "Company") is committed to obeying the law and putting its principles of ethics and integrity into practice throughout its business. We are expected to comply with other applicable Brink's policies and guidelines, some of which are referenced in this Code.

We must avoid even the appearance of impropriety in our activities on behalf of the Company.

When faced with an ethical dilemma, you should evaluate your options by asking yourself the following questions:

  • is it legal?
  • is it in line with the Code and the way we do business?
  • how would others react if they learn about my actions?
  • if I am not sure, have I asked for help?

Nothing in this Code is meant to restrict or interfere with your labor and employment law rights or any whistleblower protections provided under local law. If you have any questions about interpreting or applying the Code, there are many resources you can turn to for assistance.

You can consult with your manager, your human resources representative, the Legal Department or your Regional Compliance Director (your "Reporting Channel").

We are committed to upholding our Code. Any waiver or exception to the Code will be appropriate only in very limited circumstances and must be approved in advance by The Brink's Company's Chief Executive Officer or General Counsel. Any waiver or exception for a director or executive officer must be approved by The Brink's Company's Board of Directors and may be publicly disclosed as required by applicable rules or regulations.

The Brink's Code of Ethics sets forth the standards we must follow to uphold our principles of ethics and integrity. It is meant to provide general guidance on a variety of situations that we may encounter as we conduct business on behalf of the Company, but it is only a starting point. It cannot address every possible situation, and is not a substitute for good judgment.

Brink's Code of Ethics December 2021 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Brink's Company published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 15:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
