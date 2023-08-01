A M E S S A G E F R O M O U R C E O

Dear stakeholders,

This year, Brink's celebrates its 164th anniversary, a legacy that is humbling to grow and protect. Generations of employees have found ways to improve our business over the years, and sharpening our focus on sustainability is an important part of our ongoing evolution.

Sustainability is about creating financial strength while simultaneously working to protect the earth, drive social good, and enhance our risk management and oversight. Our recently updated strategy supports this thinking and shapes our approach. It is underpinned by four strategic pillars designed to provide a superior customer experience, deliver greater value, drive continuous improvement, and create the best team. We are working to integrate sustainability into each pillar as part of our plans to grow our business.

While we are early in our formal sustainability journey, we are making progress on embedding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into our daily operations. For example, in 2021 we began collecting baseline data on greenhouse gas emissions from our 10 largest locations and continued to explore and implement initiatives that reduce the impact of our fleet and facilities.

We made a commitment to improve gender diversity at the leadership level, expanded employee affinity groups, and introduced new recruiting guidelines to increase diversity across our business. And we strengthened our enterprise risk management program with new technology and enhanced communications.

We also continued to expand the deployment of our digital retail solutions. Through the use of connected devices at customer locations, Brink's is working to create a cash acceptance and management experience for retailers that is equivalent to other electronic payments. These solutions are designed to improve our customers' working capital and provide clear visibility into their cash position. The devices allow us to reduce the number of Brink's visits to a customer, which in turn reduces fuel usage and carbon emissions. It's a great example of how our business strategy and sustainability goals support each other, which is exactly what we want to

continue to see as we look ahead.

While we still have work to do, I hope this report gives you a better understanding of the ways we are working to make a positive difference. By aligning our sustainability priorities with our strategic priorities, we intend to strengthen our company and enhance our customer experience while improving our impact on society.

MARK EUBANKS

President and Chief Executive Officer

The Brink's Company