BRINK'S SUPPLIER CODE OF CONDUCT JANUARY 2023

BRINK'S SUPPLIER CODE OF CONDUCT Brink's and its respective divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates worldwide (collectively, "Brink's") is committed to conducting its business with the utmost integrity and in compliance with all applicable laws, rules and regulations and to partner with businesses that share that commitment. This code of conduct applies to everyone - suppliers, vendors, contractors, licensees and agents (collectively, "Suppliers") - that supply products and/or services to Brink's. This code defines our minimum expectations. Compliance with Laws All Brink's suppliers (including subcontractors) must, comply with all applicable international, national, state and local laws and regulations; including, but not limited to, those related to labor, immigration, health and safety and the environment. Non-compliance, with this code or any applicable law or regulation, will result in the immediate termination of the business relationship. Human Rights Compliance As a member of the UN Global Compact, Brink's is committed to supporting the UN's principles regarding Human Rights. We expect our commitment to these principles to be reflected in the operations of all our supplier partners. Suppliers must comply (and ensure that each of their subcontractors also complies) with all applicable human rights laws, statutes, regulations and codes including but not limited to the UK Modern Slavery Acts 2015. Suppliers will implement due diligence procedures with their own suppliers, subcontractors and other participants in their supply chains to ensure there are no human rights violations including, but not limited to slavery, child labor or human trafficking in their supply chain. If a vendor becomes aware of any violations within their supply chain, they must notify Brink's immediately. Child Labor and Forced Labor Brink's does not tolerate the use of underage or forced labor and will not knowingly work with any supplier that uses either of these groups as workers. Suppliers must only employ workers who meet the applicable minimum legal age requirement as well as complying with all other applicable child labor laws. Brink's supports the guiding principles of the UN Global Compact including the effective abolition of child and forced labor and expects its suppliers to adhere to those principles as well. Suppliers must ensure that employees work in compliance with applicable laws pertaining to regular working hours and overtime hours; this includes breaks, holiday, and maternity and paternity leaves. Freedom of Association We seek suppliers who productively engage workers and value them as critical assets to sustainable business success. Suppliers must respect their workers' rights to associate together regarding working conditions, and to join unions, form work councils and engage in labor negotiations, including collective bargaining. Suppliers will not intimidate or harass any worker who participates in such associations. Brink's Supplier Code of Conduct Page 3 of 6 January 2023

BRINK'S SUPPLIER CODE OF CONDUCT Workplace Health and Safety Suppliers must provide a safe and healthy working environment, in accordance with local laws, for all employees that seeks to minimize occupational safety hazards by including appropriate safety controls, and procedures, preventative maintenance, and protective equipment. Anti-Discrimination At Brink's we respect individual and cultural differences and do not tolerate discrimination. Suppliers are expected to maintain a discrimination-free workplace and to employ legally-eligible workers based upon on their abilities, rather than their race, color, sex, pregnancy status, gender identity, marital status, political opinions, religion, age, disability, sexual orientation, social origin, national origin or any other characteristics unrelated to an individual's ability to perform the work required by the job. At Brink's one of our core values is diversity and inclusion. We expect our suppliers will engage in sourcing processes that promote equal opportunities. Environment Brink's expects its suppliers to ensure that facilities comply with environmental laws, including all laws related to waste disposal, air emissions, discharges, toxic substances and hazardous waste disposal. Suppliers must validate that all input materials and components were obtained from permissible sources consistent with international treaties and protocols in addition to local laws and regulations. Additionally, suppliers are expected to continually look for ways to minimize waste, emissions and discharge in their operations, products and services and to establish and maintain programs that encourage continuous improvement. Conflicts of Interest Employees of Brink's are required to always act in the best interest of the company. Accordingly, employees should not have relationships, financial or otherwise, with any supplier that might conflict, or appear to conflict, with the employee's obligation to act in the best interest of Brink's. Suppliers are required to avoid actions that may result in conflicts of interest, which include offering, providing, or reimbursing personal gifts, favors, personal travel expenses, lodging, or other housing, services of any kind, excessive meals or entertainment (see details below), or any other thing of value to Brink's employees with the intent to influence business decisions. Gifts, Meals and Entertainment Employees of Brink's are prohibited from accepting anything more than modest gifts, meals and entertainment from Suppliers. Gifts of cash, or cash equivalents, such as gift cards, are never allowed. Supplier's employees are subject to the same limits described in this section when offered gifts, meals or entertainment by Brink's employees, customers, or other business partners. Brink's Supplier Code of Conduct Page 4 of 6 January 2023