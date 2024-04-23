Explicit Consent: consent which requires a clear and specific consent statement (that is, not just an action).

EU Standard Contractual Clauses: the European Commission's standard data protection clauses for the Transfer of Personal Data to third countries which do not ensure an adequate level of data protection, as described in Article 46 of the GDPR.

Data Subject: an identified or identifiable individual about whom we Process Personal Data. Data Subjects may be nationals or residents of any country and may have legal rights regarding their Personal Data.

Data Protection Officer (DPO): the person or team with responsibility for monitoring Brink's data protection compliance and formally appointed as such.

Data Controller: the person or organization that determines why and how to Process Personal Data.

Consent: any freely given, specific, informed and unambiguous indication of an individual's wishes by which he or she, by a statement or by a clear positive action, signifies agreement to the Processing of Personal Data relating to him or her.

Profiling: any form of automated Processing of Personal Data consisting of the use of Personal Data to evaluate certain personal aspects relating to an individual, in particular to analyze or predict aspects concerning that individual's performance at work, economic situation, health, personal preferences, interests, reliability, behavior, location or movements.

Automated Decision-Making (ADM): when a decision is made which is based solely on automated Processing, including Profiling, which produces legal effects or significantly affects an individual.

3rd Party Mechanism: allows EU individuals to submit certain residual claims to arbitration to determine whether a Data Privacy Framework (DPF) certified organization violated its obligations under the DPF principles as to that EU individual, and whether any such violation remains fully or partially unremedied.

Personal Data: any information (1) relating to an identified or identifiable individual or (2) that identifies, relates to, describes, is reasonably capable of being associated with, or could reasonably be linked, directly or indirectly, with a particular individual or household. This includes information relating to an individual that we can identify (directly or indirectly) from that data alone or in combination with other identifiers we possess or can reasonably access, in particular identifiers such as a name, an identification number, location data, an online identifier or one or more factors specific to the physical, physiological, genetic, mental, economic, cultural or social identity of that Data Subject. Personal Data excludes anonymous data or data from which the identity of an individual has been permanently removed.

Personal Data Breach: any actual or reasonably suspected unauthorized or accidental access to or loss, use, alteration, destruction, acquisition, or disclosure of, Personal Data transmitted,

stored or otherwise Processed by Brink's or its service providers.

Privacy by Design: integrating Personal Data Processing procedures in the technology when created so as to ensure data privacy compliance.

Privacy Notices (also referred to as Fair Processing Notices) or Privacy Policies: separate notices setting out information that may be provided to Data Subjects when Brink's collects Personal Data about them.

Processing or Process: any operation or set of operations which is performed on Personal Data or on sets of Personal Data, whether or not by automated means, such as collection, recording, organization, structuring, storage, adaptation or alteration, retrieval, consultation, use, disclosure by transmission or transfer to third parties, dissemination or otherwise making available, alignment or combination, restriction, erasure or destruction.

Pseudonymization or Pseudonymized: replacing information that directly or indirectly identifies an individual with one or more artificial identifiers or pseudonyms so that the person, to whom the data relates, cannot be identified without the use of additional information which is meant to be kept separately and secure.

Sensitive Personal Data: Personal Data which are, by their nature, particularly sensitive in relation to fundamental rights and freedoms of the Data Subject, e.g., data revealing racial or ethnic origin, political opinions, religious or similar beliefs, trade union membership, physical or mental health conditions, sexual life, sexual orientation, biometric or genetic data, and Personal Data relating to criminal offences and convictions.

Transfer: any operation or set of operations which support the communication, copy or movement of Personal Data by using a network or any other medium, to the extent that such Personal Data is intended to be Processed by the third party who receives it. Remote access to Personal Data is an example of a Transfer.

IRELAND