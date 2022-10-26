Advanced search
    BCO   US1096961040

THE BRINK'S COMPANY

(BCO)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-25 pm EDT
60.17 USD   -0.30%
08:34aBrink's Reports Higher Q3 Earnings, Revenue
MT
08:18aBrink : Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:46aBrink's : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Brink : Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation

10/26/2022 | 08:18am EDT
Third-Quarter Earnings

October 26, 2022

Safe Harbor Statements and Non-GAAP Results

These materials contain forward-looking information. Words such as "anticipate," "assume," "estimate," "expect," "target" "project," "model", "predict," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "may," "should" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in these materials includes, but is not limited to, information regarding: 2022 outlook, including revenue, operating profit, adjusted EBITDA, earnings per share, net debt and leverage, free cash flow and the drivers thereof; 2024 financial targets; the impact of the NoteMachine acquisition on Brink's results, acquisition-related synergies; expected share repurchase activity; future costs and operating profit impact related to global restructuring activities; the impact of macroeconomic factors; strategic targets and initiatives (including Strategy 1.0 and Strategy 2.0); expected impact from deployment of tech-enabled solutions, including digital retail solutions and ATM managed services; sustainability initiatives; and future legacy liability contributions.

Forward-looking information in this document is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies, which are difficult to predict or quantify, and which could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those that are anticipated. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, include, but are not limited to: our ability to improve profitability and execute further cost and operational improvement and efficiencies in our core businesses; our ability to improve service levels and quality in our core businesses; market volatility and commodity price fluctuations; general economic issues, including supply chain disruptions, fuel price increases, inflation, and changes in interest rates; seasonality, pricing and other competitive industry factors; investment in information technology ("IT") and its impact on revenue and profit growth; our ability to maintain an effective IT infrastructure and safeguard confidential information, including from a cybersecurity incident; our ability to effectively develop and implement solutions for our customers; risks associated with operating in foreign countries, including changing political, labor and economic conditions (including political conflict or unrest), regulatory issues (including the imposition of international sanctions, including by the U.S. government), currency restrictions and devaluations, restrictions on and cost of repatriating earnings and capital, impact on the Company's financial results as a result of jurisdictions determined to be highly inflationary, and restrictive government actions, including nationalization; labor issues, including labor shortages, negotiations with organized labor and work stoppages; pandemics (including the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and related impact to and restrictions on the actions of businesses and consumers, including suppliers and customers), acts of terrorism, strikes or other extraordinary events that negatively affect global or regional cash commerce; anticipated cash needs in light of our current liquidity position and the impact of Covid-19 on our liquidity; the strength of the U.S. dollar relative to foreign currencies and foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to identify, evaluate and complete acquisitions and other strategic transactions and to successfully integrate acquired companies; costs related to dispositions and product or market exits; our ability to obtain appropriate insurance coverage, positions taken by insurers relative to claims and the financial condition of insurers; safety and security performance and loss experience; employee and environmental liabilities in connection with former coal operations, including black lung claims; the impact of the American Rescue Plan Act and Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act on legacy liabilities and ongoing operations; funding requirements, accounting treatment, and investment performance of our pension plans, the VEBA and other employee benefits; changes to estimated liabilities and assets in actuarial assumptions; the nature of hedging relationships and counterparty risk; access to the capital and credit markets; our ability to realize deferred tax assets; the outcome of pending and future claims, litigation, and administrative proceedings; public perception of our business, reputation and brand; changes in estimates and assumptions underlying critical accounting policies; the promulgation and adoption of new accounting standards, new government regulations and interpretation of existing standards and regulations.

This list of risks, uncertainties and contingencies is not intended to be exhaustive. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward- looking statements can be found under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 and in related disclosures in our other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless otherwise noted, the forward-looking information discussed today and included in these materials is representative as of today only and The Brink's Company undertakes no obligation to update any information contained in this document.

These materials are copyrighted and may not be used without written permission from Brink's.

Today's presentation is focused primarily on non-GAAP results. Detailed reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP results are included in the appendix and in the Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release available in the Quarterly Results section of the Brink's website: www.brinks.com

Key Messages

(non-GAAP)

Strong 3Q results…double-digitorganic revenue and profit growth

  • Revenue +6% (+13% organic)
  • Operating profit +9% (+22% organic), margin 11.2%
  • Adjusted EBITDA+11%, margin 16.6%
  • EPS up 18% (up 21% excluding MGI impact1)
  • 2022 YTD double-digit organic revenue and profit growth

2022 Outlook

  • Affirming Adjusted EBITDAof ~$775M and EPS of ~$5.75 at mid-point of guidance
  • Revenue of ~$4.52B and op profit of ~$545M expected at low end of guidance range, primarily due to FX translation
  • Excludes impact of NoteMachine acquisition,which is expected to be accretive to 4Q earnings by ~$0.04 per share

Recent actions support continued growth and value creation

  • NoteMachine acquisition accelerates ATM Managed Services growth
  • New global restructuring plan expected to drive $40M op profit benefit in 2023
  • Balanced capital allocation strategy includes continued share repurchases
    • Repurchased ~2% of shares outstanding in 3Q and through Oct. 24 for $45M; $205M remaining under current authorization

Notes: See detailed reconciliationsof non-GAAP to GAAP resultsincluded in the Third Quarter 2022 EarningsRelease available in the Quarterly Resultssection of the Brink'swebsite www.brinks.com.

1. Excludesthe impact of mark-to-market accounting related to equity investment in MoneyGram International, Inc. which wassold in July 2021.

Strong YTD Organic Revenue Growth in Tech-Enabled Solutions

Digital Retail Solutions1 (DRS) & ATM Managed Services2 (AMS)

DRS

~20%+

Organic Growth

~120%

100%

2021 2022

  • Brink's Complete - developing locally relevant service offerings around the world
  • Balanced growth across all regions
  • Expanding our presence across entire cash ecosystem
  • Strong pipeline for additional locations and customers

AMS

~50%+

Organic Growth

~150%

100%

2021 2022

  • Strong growth driven by North America and Europe segments
  • New Retail & Financial Institution projects active in all regions
  • Active M&A pipeline

1.

Digital retail solutionsincludesservicesthat facilitate faster access to cash deposits, leverage Brink's-managedtech-enabled safesand software platformsand enable enhanced customer analytics

and visibility, and include our patented Brink'sComplete™ and CompuSafe® services.

2.

ATM managed servicesthat provide comprehensive servicesfor ATM management including cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting,cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call

dispatching, transaction processing, installation services, and first and second line maintenance.

Tech-Enabled Solutions Deployment

Recurring revenue, higher margins and increased retention rates

AMS Partnership with BPCE, Second Largest Bank in France

  • Outsourcing entire network of >10,000 ATMs by Dec. 31, 2022
  • 10+ year recurring revenue contract
  • Capabilities and infrastructure to integrate and service the bank's ATM portfolios in an end- to-end solution
  • Allows banks to optimize cost structure and improve operational execution, as well as allocate resources to other areas

Multinational Grocery Customer Adopts DRS Point-of-Sale Integration Platform

Deploying initial ~400 units by Dec. 31, 2023

5+ year recurring revenue contract

  • Front-officeself check-out that can manage coin, cash and recycling, with other potential uses under development

Brink's software solution interfaces with customer's existing POS system

Allows grocers to optimize costs by reducing cash, number of tills and back office activities

