THE BRINK'S COMPANY (BCO)

THE BRINK'S COMPANY

(BCO)
10/19 04:10:00 pm
45.01 USD   +0.02%
05:40pBRINK : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
05:40pBrink's Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
10/15BRINK : Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for October 29
AQ
Brink's Declares Quarterly Dividend

10/19/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on December 1, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 6, 2020.

About The Brink’s Company
The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our global network of operations in 52 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

Contact:
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
804.289.9709

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 489 M - -
Net income 2020 36,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 740 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 61,6x
Yield 2020 1,44%
Capitalization 2 273 M 2 273 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 64 300
Free-Float 98,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 78,33 $
Last Close Price 45,00 $
Spread / Highest target 77,8%
Spread / Average Target 74,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 66,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas Allen Pertz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Herling Non-Executive Chairman
Ronald James Domanico Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rohan Pal Executive VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Paul Gerard Boynton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BRINK'S COMPANY-50.37%2 273
CINTAS CORPORATION29.48%36 451
TELEPERFORMANCE26.31%18 892
UNITED RENTALS15.69%13 907
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC19.03%12 861
INTERTEK GROUP PLC5.06%12 780
