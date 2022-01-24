Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Brink's Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCO   US1096961040

THE BRINK'S COMPANY

(BCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/24 03:06:15 pm
68.875 USD   -0.41%
02:56pBrink's Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
02:56pBrink's Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
01/11Priority Technology, Brink's to Collaborate on Payment Services
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brink's Declares Quarterly Dividend

01/24/2022 | 02:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 7, 2022.

About The Brink’s Company
The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our global network of operations in 53 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

Contact:
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
804.289.9709


All news about THE BRINK'S COMPANY
02:56pBrink's Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
02:56pBrink's Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
01/11Priority Technology, Brink's to Collaborate on Payment Services
MT
01/11Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Partners With The Brink's Company to Provide Compreh..
BU
01/11Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Partners with the Brink’s Company to Provide Co..
CI
01/05Berenberg Bank Suspends Coverage on Brink's Company
MT
2021The Brink's Company's Equity Buyback announced on February 6, 2020, has expired.
CI
2021BLUbeem™ by Brink's® - Digital Cash Payment Solutions for Merchants
GL
2021The Brink's Company Announces Launch of A New Product Brand, BLUbeem by Brink’s
CI
2021The Brink's Company to Seek Acquisitions
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE BRINK'S COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 175 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 2 053 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 0,97%
Capitalization 3 399 M 3 399 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 75 100
Free-Float -
Chart THE BRINK'S COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Brink's Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BRINK'S COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 69,16 $
Average target price 96,50 $
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas Allen Pertz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald James Domanico Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael J. Herling Non-Executive Chairman
Rohan Pal Executive VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Richard M. Eubanks Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BRINK'S COMPANY5.48%3 399
CINTAS CORPORATION-14.36%39 368
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-12.68%22 802
BUREAU VERITAS SA-12.20%13 138
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-4.51%11 742
EDENRED SE1.18%11 599