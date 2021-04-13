Log in
THE BRINK'S COMPANY

(BCO)
Brink's First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 28

04/13/2021 | 11:16am EDT
RICHMOND, Va., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions, will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 28, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to review first-quarter financial results, which will be released earlier that day.

The conference call can be accessed by calling 888-349-0094 (in the U.S.) or 412-902-0124 (international).   Participants should call in at least five minutes prior to the start of the call. Participants can pre-register at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10153592/e57098ab98 to receive a direct dial-in number for the call. The call also will be accessible via live webcast at https://services.choruscall.com/links/bco210428.html.

A replay of the call will be available through May 28, 2021, at (877) 344-7529 (in the U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international). The conference number is 10153592. A webcast replay will also be available on the Brink’s Investor Relations site in the Events section.

About The Brink’s Company
The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our global network of operations in 53 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

Contact:
Investor Relations
804.289.9709


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 242 M - -
Net income 2021 165 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 678 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,6x
Yield 2021 0,72%
Capitalization 3 965 M 3 965 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 75 100
Free-Float 98,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas Allen Pertz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald James Domanico Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael J. Herling Non-Executive Chairman
Rohan Pal Executive VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Paul Gerard Boynton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BRINK'S COMPANY10.76%3 965
CINTAS CORPORATION0.48%37 312
TELEPERFORMANCE SE19.87%22 755
LG CORP.8.57%14 795
EDENRED-2.11%13 309
BUREAU VERITAS SA13.83%13 252
