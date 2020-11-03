Brink's to Participate in Two Investor Conferences on November 10 and 12

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions, today announced that Doug Pertz, president and chief executive officer, and Ron Domanico, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in Baird's 2020 Global Industrial Conference and the Berenberg US CEO Conference 2020 on November 10 and 12, 2020 respectively. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their Baird or Berenberg representative.



About The Brink’s Company

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our global network of operations in 52 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

Contact:

Investor Relations

804.289.9709



