THE BRINK'S COMPANY (BCO)

THE BRINK'S COMPANY

(BCO)
Brink's to Present at the 2021 Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Conference on March 9

03/03/2021 | 03:24pm EST
RICHMOND, Va., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions, today announced that Doug Pertz, president and chief executive officer and Ron Domanico, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in the Truist Securities Technology, Internet and Services Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Brink’s management will be available to meet with investors throughout the day. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their Truist representative.

The company’s presentation is scheduled for 9:40 AM ET. The webcast and presentation will be available in the Investor Relations Events section of the company’s website www.brinks.com

About The Brink’s Company
The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our global network of operations in 53 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 241 M - -
Net income 2021 165 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 678 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 0,74%
Capitalization 3 838 M 3 838 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 75 100
Free-Float 98,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas Allen Pertz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald James Domanico Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael J. Herling Non-Executive Chairman
Rohan Pal Executive VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Paul Gerard Boynton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BRINK'S COMPANY7.65%3 838
CINTAS CORPORATION-3.13%35 962
TELEPERFORMANCE9.80%21 121
LG CORP.7.66%14 488
EDENRED-2.35%13 448
BUREAU VERITAS SA4.55%12 333
