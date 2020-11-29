British Land : achieves 5 star GRESB ratings

British Land is pleased to announce it has regained its GRESB 5 star rating in GRESB's annual sustainability assessment, placing us in the top 20% of global participants. We achieved an overall score of 85, placing us 15 points above the average and retained our Green Star rating for the eleventh consecutive year. We scored more than 98% in several key areas including Policies, Reporting, Risk management and Stakeholder Engagement.

This year, we were also pleased to achieve a 5 star rating in Development, the first time GRESB has distinguished performance in this area. This reflects our strong track record of delivering sustainable buildings with embodied carbon at two of our most significant developments, 100 Liverpool Street and 1 Triton Square both already below 500 kg CO 2 e per m2, the target we have committed to as part of our 2030 Sustainability Strategy.

We have also now committed to Norton Folgate, a 336,000 sq ft development in Shoreditch, adjacent to our Broadgate campus. Again, we have prioritised the re-use of existing structures and materials and as a result embodied carbon on this development is low at 540 kg CO 2 e per m2. We are also designing to a high standard of operational efficiency, with a base build target of 80 kWh eq per m2, which compares well to UKGBC energy performance targets for 2020-2025 of 90 kWh eq per m2 and is in line with our own 2030 pathway.

These developments are excellent examples of our expertise in designing and delivering more sustainable space which is aligned to the needs of our customers and their people and demonstrates strong progress on our 2030 Sustainability Strategy set out in May 2020.

