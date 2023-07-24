24 July 2023

British Land has received resolution to grant planning permission for a 455,000 sq ft multi-level logistics hub at Heritage House, Enfield. The site, located near Junction 25 of the M25, has excellent connectivity and will cater for the growing demand for rapid distribution across Greater London.

The main 435,000 sq ft building will be split into two levels, allowing access to HGVs to both the ground and first floor service yards. The plans provide flexibility of layout, including potential for sub-division, to meet the requirements of a wide range of occupiers and ensuring the building can meet both current and future market demand. British Land is also providing 20,000 sq ft of space at the front of the site to cater to smaller occupiers.

In line with British Land's "Greener Spaces" pillar of its 2030 sustainability strategy, the scheme will be rated BREEAM Excellent, with an EPC A rating. All available roof space will be used for solar photovoltaics which, combined with air source heat pumps, will offset 80% of the site's carbon emissions.

British Land's 2.9m sq ft Greater London urban logistics pipeline has a gross development value of £1.3bn and aims to be one of London's most environmentally sustainable and centrally located urban logistics portfolios.

The pipeline includes two sites off the Old Kent Road (Mandela Way and Verney Road), Finsbury Square Car Park, The Box at Paddington Central where planning consent was received earlier this year, and sites at Wembley and Thurrock. To date, British Land has submitted planning applications for 1.6m sq ft of potential urban logistics space.

British Land acquired Heritage House, a 200,000 sq ft warehouse, in 2021. The site is currently let to Waitrose and Crown Records Management.

Mike Best, Head of Logistics at British Land, said: "Following a successful planning outcome at Paddington Central earlier this year, we are delighted to have received consent in Enfield for our first multi-level scheme. Our densification and repurposing strategy will help address the acute shortage of prime logistics space in London.

"With over 1 million sq ft of urban logistics schemes currently in planning, we have exciting opportunities ahead where we can leverage our skills delivering complex developments across the capital."

