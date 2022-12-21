Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. The British Land Company PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLND   GB0001367019

THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC

(BLND)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:34 2022-12-21 am EST
387.60 GBX   +1.10%
02:56aLONDON BRIEFING: UK public sector borrowing shoots up in November
AN
12/15LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Goldman Sachs likes Big Yellow, Great Portland
AN
12/09JPMorgan Trims British Land PT, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LONDON BRIEFING: UK public sector borrowing shoots up in November

12/21/2022 | 02:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were called to open higher on Wednesday, after a positive finish on Wall Street.

In early economic news, public sector net borrowing in the UK jumped in November due to the energy support scheme, according to the Office of National Statistics.

It reached a total of GBP21.20 billion, surpassing the GBP13.37 billion in October, which was revised upwards from GBP12.73 billion.

"Public borrowing was boosted in November by the government's energy and cost of living interventions, the decision to reverse April's National Insurance hike, and high inflation," said Pantheon Macroeconomics' Samuel Tombs.

"The Energy Bills Support Scheme cost the government GBP1.9 billion in November, while the Energy Price Guarantee was the main driver of a GBP4.7 billion year-over-year rise in subsidies. In addition, social assistance payments were GBP3.3 billion higher than a year ago, reflecting the payment of the second Cost of Living grants to working-age benefit recipients," Tombs continued.

Meanwhile, consumer confidence in Germany is expected to improve for the third month in a row in January.

The latest GfK forecast is minus 37.8 points for its consumer sentiment index, which is up 2.3 points from the revised figure of minus 40.1 points in December.

Economic and income expectations have improved, as has the propensity to buy.

"The consumer sentiment is thus continuing its cautious recovery. More moderate energy prices than originally expected and the German government's relief packages to curb energy costs are responsible for the decreased pessimism," GfK explained.

In early corporate news, Bunzl said it expects double-digit revenue growth in 2022, while AstraZeneca won two new drug approvals in the EU.

Here is what you need to know ahead of the London market open:

----------

MARKETS

----------

FTSE 100: called up 25.5 points, 0.4%, at 7,396.12

----------

Hang Seng: down 0.1% at 19,079.08

Nikkei 225: closed down 0.7% at 26,387.72

S&P/ASX 200: closed up 1.3% at 7,115.10

----------

DJIA: closed up 92.20 points, or 0.3%, at 32,849.74

S&P 500: closed up 3.96 points, or 0.1%, at 3,821.62

Nasdaq Composite: closed up just 1.08 points at 10,547.11

----------

EUR: lower at USD1.0613 (USD1.0627)

GBP: higher at USD1.2156 (USD1.2139)

USD: lower at JPY132.24 (JPY131.27)

GOLD: lower at USD1,814.06 per ounce (USD1,814.62)

OIL (Brent): flat at USD80.31 a barrel (USD79.88)

(changes since previous London equities close)

----------

ECONOMICS

----------

Wednesday's key economic events still to come:

11:00 GMT UK CBI distributive trades survey

07:00 EST US MBA weekly mortgage applications survey

10:00 EST US consumer confidence index

----------

An estimated 1.9 million UK households have missed payments in the run-up to Christmas, according to Which? The consumer group combined the findings from a survey of 2,000 people with population figures to make the calculations. The survey found that around 6.7% of households had missed or defaulted on at least one mortgage, rent, bill or credit payment in the past month in December – which could equate to 1.9 million households if the findings were projected across the UK.

----------

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet US leader Joe Biden and address Congress in Washington on Wednesday, a visit the White House said will send Russia a strong message of Western unity. The secretly arranged trip comes on the same day Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet his top military officials to assess the dire results so far of the war on Ukraine and set goals for next year. The visit will "underscore the US' steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. It will be Zelensky's first trip outside Ukraine since Russian forces invaded in February.

----------

BROKER RATING CHANGES

----------

Citigroup cuts British Land price target to 388 (526) pence - 'neutral'

----------

RBC raises Close Brothers price target to 1,350 (1,100) pence - 'outperform'

----------

COMPANIES - FTSE 100

----------

Bunzl said it expects to deliver strong growth in 2022, with revenue set to grow 17% year-on-year. This is due to "inflation driving underlying revenue growth and the impact of acquisitions further supplementing growth", the distribution services firm said. Bunzl said its operating margin is expected to be slightly ahead of prior guidance, and will be in line with 2021. Looking ahead to 2023, Bunzl expects revenue to grow slightly, with adjusted operating profit to be "resilient". Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be "moderately" lower from 2022, however. "Negotiations with our largest customer by revenue are ongoing," Bunzl noted.

----------

AstraZeneca received approvals for Lynparza and Imfinzi in the EU. Lynparza, or olaparib, has been approved as a combination treatment for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The approval was based on the results from its Propel phase III trial. Imfinzi, or durvalumab, has been approved as a first-line treatment in combination with chemotherapy for unresectable or metastatic biliary tract cancer. The approval is based on primary results from the Topaz-1 phase III trial.

----------

Anglo American said De Beers rough diamond sales amounted to USD410 million in its tenth sales cycle of 2022, which was down from USD454 million in cycle nine. It was up from USD336 million in the tenth cycle of 2021, however. "Demand for our rough diamonds over the final sales cycle of 2022 was in line with expectations, ahead of the normal seasonal closure of polishing factories in southern Africa over the Christmas period and with Sightholders taking a prudent approach ahead of restocking after Christmas and the expected re-opening of the China market," said CEO Bruce Cleaver. The figures for cycle 10 remain subject to adjustment.

----------

COMPANIES - FTSE 250

----------

Ferrexpo said it is now receiving sufficient power levels to bring one pelletiser line back into operation in Ukraine. "This will allow the group, together with its stockpiled material, to meet the requirements of existing customer contracts," it explained. The iron pellet producer had suspended its operations in central Ukraine back in October. Ferrexpo said it has produced around 300,000 tonnes of pellets in the fourth quarter so far, and expected total pellet production for 2022 to be around 5.9 to 6.0 million tonnes. "Despite interruptions to the group's production, shipments to customers during 4Q 2022 have continued at a run rate of approximately 250 kilotonnes per month," it noted.

----------

Security contractor Serco will be sentenced later for health and safety failings that led to a mentally-ill prisoner kicking a custody officer to death. Humphrey Burke, now 29, attacked 54-year-old Lorraine Barwell as she tried to escort him from his cell in Blackfriars Crown Court in central London in June 2015. Burke admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility and was handed an indefinite hospital order at the Old Bailey in January. Barwell's employer, Serco, which is contracted by the Ministry of Justice to provide security services in courts, pleaded guilty in April to one count of failure to discharge general health, safety and welfare duty from January 2014 to March 2017.

----------

OTHER COMPANIES

----------

Directa Plus announced a "new significant" contract with European speciality chemical and ingredient distributor Pigmentsolution. The producer and supplier of graphene nanoplatelets based products said it will support the development of its new Grafyshield G+ product in Europe. The contract will initially run for 12 months from January, in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Poland. The contract will enable "Directa Plus to assess these important markets to build a solid basis for 2024", and assess potential expansion across Europe in the longer-term.

----------

Mitsui & Co subsidiary Mitsui USA enters into agreements with Florence Copper for copper cathode offtake and an equity conversion right. Florence plans to produce low-carbon copper cathode in Arizona, and Mitsui will pay USD50 million to cover part of the development costs. Says Florence plans to produce copper using the in-situ recovery for extracting the metal from underground deposits. Expects construction to take 18 months, and then production will start. Florence is a subsidiary of Taseko Mines, which is listed in Toronto, New York and London.

----------

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 0.32% 3130.5 Delayed Quote.3.58%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.16% 11150 Delayed Quote.28.21%
BRENT OIL 0.38% 79.81 Delayed Quote.2.25%
BUNZL PLC -0.28% 2808.9 Delayed Quote.-2.25%
CARBON GROUP S.A. -8.85% 1.03 End-of-day quote.1.98%
CBI CO., LTD. -0.21% 467 End-of-day quote.-43.48%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.27% 43.81 Delayed Quote.-27.45%
CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP PLC 0.10% 1035 Delayed Quote.-26.35%
DIRECTA PLUS PLC 6.19% 103 Delayed Quote.-37.01%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.61% 450.09 Real-time Quote.-15.04%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.28% 32849.74 Real-time Quote.-9.85%
FERREXPO PLC 0.60% 162.872 Delayed Quote.-45.89%
FTSE 100 0.23% 7390.66 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.30% 18602.53 Delayed Quote.-20.58%
GOLD -0.08% 1815.39 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.22% 1072.37 Real-time Quote.-9.10%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.01% 10547.11 Real-time Quote.-32.59%
NIKKEI 225 -0.68% 26387.72 Real-time Quote.-5.40%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.17% 149.53 Real-time Quote.-13.74%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.08% 1062.12 Real-time Quote.-1.55%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.16% 1505.46 Real-time Quote.1.60%
S&P/ASX 200 1.29% 7115.1 Real-time Quote.-4.17%
SERCO GROUP PLC 0.39% 155.1 Delayed Quote.14.78%
SILVER -0.73% 23.92 Delayed Quote.-1.35%
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 1.84% 5.54 Delayed Quote.3.62%
TASEKO MINES LIMITED 22.22% 2.09 Delayed Quote.-19.62%
THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC 1.20% 387.8 Delayed Quote.-27.80%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.52% 70.3 Delayed Quote.-11.93%
WTI -0.04% 75.975 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
All news about THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC
02:56aLONDON BRIEFING: UK public sector borrowing shoots up in November
AN
12/15LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Goldman Sachs likes Big Yellow, Great Portl..
AN
12/09JPMorgan Trims British Land PT, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
12/09LONDON BROKER RATINGS: JPMorgan cuts Assura; BofA cuts Synthomer
AN
12/08We need to talk about bond yields
MS
12/08Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, Fedex, Lockheed Martin,..
MS
12/06Tech firm Levin signs for HQ at 155 Bishopsgate
AQ
11/29RBC Lifts British Land PT, Keeps Underperform Rating
MT
11/29LONDON BROKER RATINGS: UBS raises Spirax-Sarco and cuts Halma
AN
11/24LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Numis cuts discoverIE; UBS likes Virgin Mon..
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 473 M 573 M 573 M
Net income 2023 147 M 179 M 179 M
Net Debt 2023 2 749 M 3 335 M 3 335 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 5,54%
Capitalization 3 554 M 4 311 M 4 311 M
EV / Sales 2023 13,3x
EV / Sales 2024 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 636
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC
Duration : Period :
The British Land Company PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 383,40 GBX
Average target price 450,35 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Carter Chief Executive Officer
Bhavesh Mistry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tim Score Chairman
Sally Jones Head-Strategy, Digital & Technology
David Walker Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC-27.80%4 311
EQUINIX, INC.-22.90%60 349
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-11.85%39 580
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-44.17%28 390
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-35.37%23 771
W. P. CAREY INC.-4.22%16 349