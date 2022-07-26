Brooker Public : Report of the Utilization of Capital Increase as at 30 June 2022

THE BROOKER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

26th Floor, The Trendy Building, 10/190-193 Soi Sukhumvit 13, Sukhumvit Road, Klong Toey Nua,

Wattana, Bangkok 10110 Tel: (662) 168-7100 Fax: (662) 168-7111-2

http://www.brookergroup.com

26 July 2022

Subject: Use of Fund raised by exercise warrants (BROOK-W5)(BROOK-W6) and (BROOK-W7) and use of fund raised by the sale of ordinary shares offered to the existing shareholders (rights offering) as at 30 June 2022 To: The President The Stock Exchange of Thailand Dear Sir,

As The Brooker Group Public Company Limited had received fund from Exercise Warrants (BROOK-W5) last exercise on 20 May 2022 as the follow details

Description Exercise Date Exercise No. of Exercise Total Ratio warrants price per Amount (unit: (million share (million Baht) share) units) (Baht) Results of the exercise 20 May 2022 1:1.291 68.06 0.1943 17.05 warrants (BROOK-W5) 12th (Last exercise) Total proceeds 17.05

We would like to report the use of fund as at 30 June 2022 as follows:

Outstanding balance as of 30 December 2021 was Baht 28.68 million Total proceeds from Exercise Warrants (BROOK-W5) Last exercise on 20 May 2022 was Baht 17.05 million Baht 45.73 million had been used for Brooker working capital Outstanding balance as of 30 June 2022 was Baht 0.00

As The Brooker Group Public Company Limited had received fund from sale newly- issued ordinary shares to the existing shareholders proportionate to their respective shareholdings (Rights Offering), during the period 21-25 June 2021. Total net proceed Baht 545.36 million. We would like to report the use of fund as at 30 June 2022 as follows:

Outstanding balance as of 30 December 2021 was Baht 45.36 million Baht 45.36 million had been used for investment in Binance Labs Investment Fund Outstanding balance as of 30 June 2022 was Baht 0.00

As The Brooker Group Public Company Limited had received fund from Exercise Warrants (BROOK-W6 and BROOK-W7) on 31 March and 30 June 2022 as the follow details