Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. The Brooker Group Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BROOK   TH0634B10Z06

THE BROOKER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BROOK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-24
0.5300 THB   -1.85%
06:29aBROOKER PUBLIC : Report of the Utilization of Capital Increase as at 30 June 2022
PU
07/20BROOKER PUBLIC : Clarification on Digital Asset Investment
PU
06/28BROOKER PUBLIC : Resignation and Appointment of the Audit Committee, ( F24-1)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brooker Public : Report of the Utilization of Capital Increase as at 30 June 2022

07/26/2022 | 06:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE BROOKER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

26th Floor, The Trendy Building, 10/190-193 Soi Sukhumvit 13, Sukhumvit Road, Klong Toey Nua,

Wattana, Bangkok 10110 Tel: (662) 168-7100 Fax: (662) 168-7111-2

http://www.brookergroup.com

26 July 2022

Subject:

Use of Fund raised by exercise warrants (BROOK-W5)(BROOK-W6) and

(BROOK-W7) and use of fund raised by the sale of ordinary shares offered to

the existing shareholders (rights offering) as at 30 June 2022

To:

The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Dear Sir,

As The Brooker Group Public Company Limited had received fund from Exercise Warrants (BROOK-W5) last exercise on 20 May 2022 as the follow details

Description

Exercise Date

Exercise

No. of

Exercise

Total

Ratio

warrants

price per

Amount

(unit:

(million

share

(million Baht)

share)

units)

(Baht)

Results of the exercise

20 May 2022

1:1.291

68.06

0.1943

17.05

warrants (BROOK-W5)

12th (Last exercise)

Total proceeds

17.05

We would like to report the use of fund as at 30 June 2022 as follows:

  1. Outstanding balance as of 30 December 2021 was Baht 28.68 million
  2. Total proceeds from Exercise Warrants (BROOK-W5) Last exercise on 20 May 2022 was Baht 17.05 million
  3. Baht 45.73 million had been used for Brooker working capital
  4. Outstanding balance as of 30 June 2022 was Baht 0.00

As The Brooker Group Public Company Limited had received fund from sale newly- issued ordinary shares to the existing shareholders proportionate to their respective shareholdings (Rights Offering), during the period 21-25 June 2021. Total net proceed Baht 545.36 million. We would like to report the use of fund as at 30 June 2022 as follows:

  1. Outstanding balance as of 30 December 2021 was Baht 45.36 million
  2. Baht 45.36 million had been used for investment in Binance Labs Investment Fund
  3. Outstanding balance as of 30 June 2022 was Baht 0.00

As The Brooker Group Public Company Limited had received fund from Exercise Warrants (BROOK-W6 and BROOK-W7) on 31 March and 30 June 2022 as the follow details

Description

Exercise Date

Exercise

No. of

Exercise

Total

Ratio

warrants

price per

Amount

(unit:

(million

share

(million Baht)

share)

units)

(Baht)

Results of the exercise

31

March 2022

1:1.101

0.201

0.59

0.131

warrants (BROOK-W6) 3rd

Results of the exercise

30

June 2022

1:1.101

-0-

0.59

-0.00-

warrants (BROOK-W6) 4th

Total proceeds (BROOK-W6)

0.131

Description

Exercise Date

Exercise

No. of

Exercise

Total

Ratio

warrants

price per

Amount

(unit:

(Units)

share

(Baht)

share)

(Baht)

Results of the exercise

31

March 2022

1:1.102

-0-

1.18

-0.00-

warrants (BROOK-W7) 3rd

No one exercise warrants

30

June 2022

1:1.102

-0-

1.18

-0.00-

(BROOK-W7) 4th

We would like to report the use of fund as at 30 June 2022 as follows:

  1. Outstanding balance as of 30 December 2021 was Baht 0.00
  2. Total proceeds from Exercise Warrants (BROOK-W6,BROOK-W7) on 31 March and 30 June 2022 was Baht 0.131 million.
  3. Such proceed had been used for Brooker working capital
  4. Outstanding balance as of 30 June 2022 was Baht 0.00

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

Mr. Chan Bulakul

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Brooker Group pcl published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 10:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE BROOKER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:29aBROOKER PUBLIC : Report of the Utilization of Capital Increase as at 30 June 2022
PU
07/20BROOKER PUBLIC : Clarification on Digital Asset Investment
PU
06/28BROOKER PUBLIC : Resignation and Appointment of the Audit Committee, ( F24-1)
PU
06/28The Brooker Group Public Company Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
06/24BROOKER PUBLIC : Information Memorandum on Acquisition in Relation to Digital Assets
PU
06/02BROOKER PUBLIC : Investment in Binance Labs Investment Fund of Binance Labs
PU
05/23BROOKER PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of BROOK-W5 (F53-5) Last Exercise
PU
05/20BROOKER PUBLIC : Report on the result of stock dividend allocation (F53-5)
PU
05/20BROOKER PUBLIC : Notification on the registration of change of paid-up capital
PU
05/12The Brooker Group Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 797 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
Net income 2021 347 M 9,44 M 9,44 M
Net cash 2021 1 059 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,8x
Yield 2021 1,71%
Capitalization 4 937 M 134 M 134 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,01x
EV / Sales 2021 11,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart THE BROOKER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Brooker Group Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chan Bulakul Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anake Kamolnate President & Executive Director
Supanee Phongsuparbchon Manager-Finance & Accounting
Narongchai Akrasanee Chairman
Nongnuch Panyasuwannakul Senior Operation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BROOKER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-50.17%134
BLACKROCK, INC.-30.52%96 037
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-18.92%75 651
UBS GROUP AG-1.61%56 057
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-26.45%34 765
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-25.53%31 044