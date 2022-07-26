Brooker Public : Report of the Utilization of Capital Increase as at 30 June 2022

THE BROOKER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
26th Floor, The Trendy Building, 10/190-193 Soi Sukhumvit 13, Sukhumvit Road, Klong Toey Nua,
Wattana, Bangkok 10110 Tel: (662) 168-7100 Fax: (662) 168-7111-2
http://www.brookergroup.com
26 July 2022
|
Subject:
|
Use of Fund raised by exercise warrants (BROOK-W5)(BROOK-W6) and
|
|
(BROOK-W7) and use of fund raised by the sale of ordinary shares offered to
|
|
the existing shareholders (rights offering) as at 30 June 2022
|
To:
|
The President
|
|
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
|
Dear Sir,
|
As The Brooker Group Public Company Limited had received fund from Exercise Warrants (BROOK-W5) last exercise on 20 May 2022 as the follow details
|
Description
|
Exercise Date
|
Exercise
|
No. of
|
Exercise
|
Total
|
|
|
Ratio
|
warrants
|
price per
|
Amount
|
|
|
(unit:
|
(million
|
share
|
(million Baht)
|
|
|
share)
|
units)
|
(Baht)
|
|
Results of the exercise
|
20 May 2022
|
1:1.291
|
68.06
|
0.1943
|
17.05
|
warrants (BROOK-W5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
12th (Last exercise)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total proceeds
|
|
|
|
|
17.05
We would like to report the use of fund as at 30 June 2022 as follows:
-
Outstanding balance as of 30 December 2021 was Baht 28.68 million
-
Total proceeds from Exercise Warrants (BROOK-W5) Last exercise on 20 May 2022 was Baht 17.05 million
-
Baht 45.73 million had been used for Brooker working capital
-
Outstanding balance as of 30 June 2022 was Baht 0.00
As The Brooker Group Public Company Limited had received fund from sale newly- issued ordinary shares to the existing shareholders proportionate to their respective shareholdings (Rights Offering), during the period 21-25 June 2021. Total net proceed Baht 545.36 million. We would like to report the use of fund as at 30 June 2022 as follows:
-
Outstanding balance as of 30 December 2021 was Baht 45.36 million
-
Baht 45.36 million had been used for investment in Binance Labs Investment Fund
-
Outstanding balance as of 30 June 2022 was Baht 0.00
As The Brooker Group Public Company Limited had received fund from Exercise Warrants (BROOK-W6 and BROOK-W7) on 31 March and 30 June 2022 as the follow details
|
Description
|
Exercise Date
|
Exercise
|
No. of
|
Exercise
|
Total
|
|
|
|
Ratio
|
warrants
|
price per
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
(unit:
|
(million
|
share
|
(million Baht)
|
|
|
|
share)
|
units)
|
(Baht)
|
|
Results of the exercise
|
31
|
March 2022
|
1:1.101
|
0.201
|
0.59
|
0.131
|
warrants (BROOK-W6) 3rd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results of the exercise
|
30
|
June 2022
|
1:1.101
|
-0-
|
0.59
|
-0.00-
|
warrants (BROOK-W6) 4th
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total proceeds (BROOK-W6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description
|
Exercise Date
|
Exercise
|
No. of
|
Exercise
|
Total
|
|
|
|
Ratio
|
warrants
|
price per
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
(unit:
|
(Units)
|
share
|
(Baht)
|
|
|
|
share)
|
|
(Baht)
|
|
Results of the exercise
|
31
|
March 2022
|
1:1.102
|
-0-
|
1.18
|
-0.00-
|
warrants (BROOK-W7) 3rd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No one exercise warrants
|
30
|
June 2022
|
1:1.102
|
-0-
|
1.18
|
-0.00-
|
(BROOK-W7) 4th
|
|
|
|
|
|
We would like to report the use of fund as at 30 June 2022 as follows:
-
Outstanding balance as of 30 December 2021 was Baht 0.00
-
Total proceeds from Exercise Warrants (BROOK-W6,BROOK-W7) on 31 March and 30 June 2022 was Baht 0.131 million.
-
Such proceed had been used for Brooker working capital
-
Outstanding balance as of 30 June 2022 was Baht 0.00
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours sincerely,
Mr. Chan Bulakul
Chief Executive Officer