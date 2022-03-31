Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. The Brooker Group Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BROOK   TH0634B10Z06

THE BROOKER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BROOK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brooker Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of BROOK-W6 (F53-5)

03/31/2022 | 06:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
31 Mar 2022 17:02:37
Headline
Report on the results of the Exercise of BROOK-W6 (F53-5)
Symbol
BROOK
Source
BROOK
Full Detailed News 
                The results of the exercise of Warrants/TSR (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation     : 31-Mar-2022

Exercised Securities

Warrants

  Common shares
    Warrant of trading symbol            : BROOK-W6
    Name of warrant                      : Warrant of THE BROOKER GROUP PUBLIC 
COMPANY LIMITED No. 6
    Number of exercised warrants (units) : 201,464
    Number of unexercised warrants       : 2,730,422,550
(units)
    Ratio (Warrant : shares)             : 1.00 : 1.101
    Exercise Price (baht/share)          : 0.59
    Exercise Date                        : From 31-Mar-2022
    Number of shares derived from        : 221,811
exercised warrants (shares)
    Number of remaining shares reserved  : 2,730,402,203
(shares)




Authorized to sign on behalf of the      : Mr. Chan Bulakul
company
Position                                 : Chief Executive Officer


This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Brooker Group pcl published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 10:15:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE BROOKER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:17aBROOKER PUBLIC : Uploading of Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders an..
PU
06:17aBROOKER PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of BROOK-W6 (F53-5)
PU
01:56aBROOKER PUBLIC : Dividend Payment in Form of Common Stock and Cash, Capital Increase in or..
PU
03/16Treehouse Finance announced that it has received $18 million in funding from a group of..
CI
03/14BROOKER PUBLIC : Trading Suspension and termination of listing status of BROOK-W5
PU
03/11BROOKER PUBLIC : Notification the exercise of BROOK-W7
PU
03/11BROOKER PUBLIC : Notification the exercise of BROOK-W6
PU
03/11BROOKER PUBLIC : Notification the final exercise and request for suspension of BROOK-W5
PU
03/11BROOKER PUBLIC : Right Adjustment of BROOK-W5
PU
03/11BROOKER PUBLIC : Right Adjustment of BROOK-W6
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 797 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
Net income 2021 347 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
Net cash 2021 1 059 M 31,8 M 31,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,8x
Yield 2021 1,71%
Capitalization 9 689 M 291 M 291 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,18x
EV / Sales 2021 11,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,7%
Chart THE BROOKER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Brooker Group Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chan Bulakul Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anake Kamolnate President & Executive Director
Supanee Phongsuparbchon Manager-Finance & Accounting
Narongchai Akrasanee Chairman
Nongnuch Panyasuwannakul Senior Operation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BROOKER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-1.28%291
BLACKROCK, INC.-15.09%118 192
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-5.90%90 489
UBS GROUP AG9.77%66 368
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-10.74%41 840
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-9.28%35 991