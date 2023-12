The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (The Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Trust's investment objective is to provide growth in capital value and dividends for investors over the long term through investing in a portfolio of global and United Kingdom equities. Its benchmark against which performance is 70% FTSE World ex-United Kingdom Index and 30% FTSE All-Share Index. It aims to achieve a spread of investments across geographies and sectors. The Trust holds approximately 10% of gross assets in stock at the time of investment and its portfolio consists of at least 50 stocks. It invests up to 15% of its gross assets in other United Kingdom-listed investment companies. It invests in various sectors, such as industrials, financials, healthcare, information technology, consumer discretionary, energy, materials, consumer staples, utilities, and real estate. Its manager or alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) is Allianz Global Investors GmbH.

Sector Investment Trusts