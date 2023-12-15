London, UK, 15 December 2023

Edison issues update on The Brunner Investment Trust (BUT): Strong performance record vs benchmark and peers

The Brunner Investment Trust (BUT) has two co-managers, Christian Schneider (CIO global growth) and Julian Bishop (global growth specialist), who are supported by deputy managers Simon Gergel (CIO UK equities, UK dividend and value specialist) and James Ashworth (global growth specialist). BUT may be considered as a ‘fund for all seasons’ given its steady outperformance in recent years in widely different market environments. The trust’s NAV performance also stands out positively compared with its 12 peers in the AIC Global sector, ranking first over the last three years, second over the last five and fourth over one year. BUT’s dual mandate of both income and capital growth and its straightforward portfolio of listed global equities may be an ideal way for investors to gain exposure to overseas companies.

BUT is on course for its 52nd consecutive year of annual dividend growth, an achievement that has earned the trust seventh place in the AIC’s list of 20 dividend heroes, which are funds that have grown their distributions for at least 20 consecutive years. In terms of the trust’s valuation, its 12.3% discount, which is currently wider than the average of the AIC Global sector, looks somewhat of an anomaly given BUT’s positive performance track record and admirable dividend history.



Click here to view the full report.

