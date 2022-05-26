Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Buckle, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKE   US1184401065

THE BUCKLE, INC.

(BKE)
  Report
05/26 03:26:23 pm EDT
32.37 USD   +6.89%
BUCKLE : REPORTS FIRST QUARTER NET INCOME - Form 8-K

05/26/2022 | 02:49pm EDT
THE BUCKLE, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER NET INCOME

KEARNEY, NE -- The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that net income for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2022 was $55.3 million, or $1.12 per share ($1.12 per share on a diluted basis).

Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2022 increased 3.3 percent to $309.1 million from net sales of $299.1 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal quarter ended May 1, 2021. Comparable store net sales for the 13-week period ended April 30, 2022 increased 3.7 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year 13-week period ended May 1, 2021. Online sales increased 1.1 percent to $54.3 million for the 13-week period ended April 30, 2022, compared to net sales of $53.7 million for the 13-week period ended May 1, 2021.

Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $55.3 million, or $1.12 per share ($1.12 per share on a diluted basis), compared with net income of $57.3 million, or $1.17 per share ($1.16 per share on a diluted basis) for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT today to discuss results for the quarter. To participate in the call, please call (877) 226-8189 for domestic calls or (409) 207-6980 for international calls and reference the conference code 6007325. A replay of the call will be available for a two-week period beginning today at 1:00 p.m. EDT by calling (866) 207-1041 for domestic calls or (402) 970-0847 for international calls and entering the conference code 7485794.

About Buckle

Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company's exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 440 retail stores in 42 states, which includes the opening of one new store this week in Spanish Fork, Utah. As of the end of the fiscal quarter, it operated 439 stores in 42 states compared with 442 stores in 42 states at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company's future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

Note: News releases and other information on The Buckle, Inc. can be accessed at www.buckle.com on the Internet.
Financial Tables to Follow


THE BUCKLE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
April 30,
2022 		May 1,
2021
SALES, Net of returns and allowances $ 309,064 $ 299,125
COST OF SALES (Including buying, distribution, and occupancy costs)
156,904 151,572
Gross profit 152,160 147,553
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Selling 67,246 60,000
General and administrative 11,855 11,751
79,101 71,751
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 73,059 75,802
OTHER INCOME, Net 125 51
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 73,184 75,853
INCOME TAX EXPENSE 17,930 18,584
NET INCOME $ 55,254 $ 57,269
EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Basic $ 1.12 $ 1.17
Diluted $ 1.12 $ 1.16
Basic weighted average shares 49,214 48,946
Diluted weighted average shares 49,528 49,309



THE BUCKLE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS April 30,
2022 		January 29,
2022 (1) 		May 1,
2021
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 250,073 $ 253,970 $ 393,153
Short-term investments 12,895 12,926 697
Receivables 4,414 12,087 1,670
Inventory 121,166 102,095 89,017
Prepaid expenses and other assets 19,663 10,128 20,615
Total current assets 408,211 391,206 505,152
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT 457,179 453,228 452,662
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (353,891) (352,724) (352,627)
103,288 100,504 100,035
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 245,784 258,914 280,805
LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS 20,136 19,352 19,087
OTHER ASSETS 11,615 10,908 11,128
Total assets $ 789,034 $ 780,884 $ 916,207
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable $ 61,246 $ 59,950 $ 53,632
Accrued employee compensation 23,095 62,055 26,474
Accrued store operating expenses 27,549 20,264 27,355
Gift certificates redeemable 13,611 16,470 12,215
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 84,565 88,273 84,628
Income taxes payable 13,647 1,529 29,737
Total current liabilities 223,713 248,541 234,041
DEFERRED COMPENSATION 20,136 19,352 19,087
NON-CURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 191,592 200,067 222,981
Total liabilities 435,441 467,960 476,109
COMMITMENTS
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Common stock, authorized 100,000,000 shares of $.01 par value; issued and outstanding; 50,094,851 shares at April 30, 2022, 49,728,651 shares at January 29, 2022, and 49,788,891 shares at May 1, 2021 501 497 498
Additional paid-in capital 170,272 167,328 160,684
Retained earnings 182,820 145,099 278,916
Total stockholders' equity 353,593 312,924 440,098
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 789,034 $ 780,884 $ 916,207
(1) Derived from audited financial statements.


Disclaimer

The Buckle Inc. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 18:48:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
