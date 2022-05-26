BUCKLE : REPORTS FIRST QUARTER NET INCOME - Form 8-K

THE BUCKLE, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER NET INCOME





KEARNEY, NE -- The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that net income for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2022 was $55.3 million, or $1.12 per share ($1.12 per share on a diluted basis).





Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2022 increased 3.3 percent to $309.1 million from net sales of $299.1 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal quarter ended May 1, 2021. Comparable store net sales for the 13-week period ended April 30, 2022 increased 3.7 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year 13-week period ended May 1, 2021. Online sales increased 1.1 percent to $54.3 million for the 13-week period ended April 30, 2022, compared to net sales of $53.7 million for the 13-week period ended May 1, 2021.





Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $55.3 million, or $1.12 per share ($1.12 per share on a diluted basis), compared with net income of $57.3 million, or $1.17 per share ($1.16 per share on a diluted basis) for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.





About Buckle





Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company's exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 440 retail stores in 42 states, which includes the opening of one new store this week in Spanish Fork, Utah. As of the end of the fiscal quarter, it operated 439 stores in 42 states compared with 442 stores in 42 states at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

THE BUCKLE, INC.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

Thirteen Weeks Ended April 30,

2022 May 1,

2021 SALES, Net of returns and allowances $ 309,064 $ 299,125 COST OF SALES (Including buying, distribution, and occupancy costs) 156,904 151,572 Gross profit 152,160 147,553 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling 67,246 60,000 General and administrative 11,855 11,751 79,101 71,751 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 73,059 75,802 OTHER INCOME, Net 125 51 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 73,184 75,853 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 17,930 18,584 NET INCOME $ 55,254 $ 57,269 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 1.12 $ 1.17 Diluted $ 1.12 $ 1.16 Basic weighted average shares 49,214 48,946 Diluted weighted average shares 49,528 49,309













THE BUCKLE, INC.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

ASSETS April 30,

2022 January 29,

2022 (1) May 1,

2021 CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 250,073 $ 253,970 $ 393,153 Short-term investments 12,895 12,926 697 Receivables 4,414 12,087 1,670 Inventory 121,166 102,095 89,017 Prepaid expenses and other assets 19,663 10,128 20,615 Total current assets 408,211 391,206 505,152 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT 457,179 453,228 452,662 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (353,891) (352,724) (352,627) 103,288 100,504 100,035 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 245,784 258,914 280,805 LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS 20,136 19,352 19,087 OTHER ASSETS 11,615 10,908 11,128 Total assets $ 789,034 $ 780,884 $ 916,207 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 61,246 $ 59,950 $ 53,632 Accrued employee compensation 23,095 62,055 26,474 Accrued store operating expenses 27,549 20,264 27,355 Gift certificates redeemable 13,611 16,470 12,215 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 84,565 88,273 84,628 Income taxes payable 13,647 1,529 29,737 Total current liabilities 223,713 248,541 234,041 DEFERRED COMPENSATION 20,136 19,352 19,087 NON-CURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 191,592 200,067 222,981 Total liabilities 435,441 467,960 476,109 COMMITMENTS STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, authorized 100,000,000 shares of $.01 par value; issued and outstanding; 50,094,851 shares at April 30, 2022, 49,728,651 shares at January 29, 2022, and 49,788,891 shares at May 1, 2021 501 497 498 Additional paid-in capital 170,272 167,328 160,684 Retained earnings 182,820 145,099 278,916 Total stockholders' equity 353,593 312,924 440,098 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 789,034 $ 780,884 $ 916,207 (1) Derived from audited financial statements.







