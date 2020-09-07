Log in
THE BUCKLE, INC. (BKE)

THE BUCKLE, INC.

(BKE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/04 04:10:00 pm
20.57 USD   +2.49%
02:50pBUCKLE : 4
PU
09/03THE BUCKLE, INC. : Reports August 2020 Net Sales
BU
08/24BUCKLE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
Buckle : 4

09/07/2020 | 02:50pm EDT

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

HEACOCK THOMAS B

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

BUCKLE INC [ BKE ]

(Last)

(First)

2407 W 24TH STREET

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

9/1/2020

(Street)

KEARNEY, NE 68845

(City) (State)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

(Zip)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Common Stock Common Stock

4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned or Disposed of (D)

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

74550

9/1/2020

GV

150000

A

$0

160312

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

Explanation of Responses:

Reporting Owners

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

HEACOCK THOMAS B 2407 W 24TH STREET KEARNEY, NE 68845

X

SVP Finance, Treasurer and CFO

Signatures Thomas B. Heacock

**Signature of Reporting Person

9/2/2020

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

DIBy Wife

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Buckle Inc. published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 18:49:04 UTC
