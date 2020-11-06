Log in
The Buckle, Inc.    BKE

THE BUCKLE, INC.

(BKE)
  Report
11/06 01:21:56 pm
25.595 USD   +0.10%
BUCKLE : Gather Here, Charcuterie Board How-To
PU
09:12aBUCKLE : Reports October 2020 Net Sales
AQ
11/05BUCKLE : Press Release Narrative for 11/5/2020
PU
Buckle : Gather Here, Charcuterie Board How-To

11/06/2020 | 12:59pm EST
Gather Here, Charcuterie Board How-To

As the holidays continue to get closer, temperatures continue to drop, and we're once again finding ourselves indoors more and more, we are looking for small windows of inspiration.

Some of us are finding them in our closets, building entire looks for holiday plans.

Others may be revisiting those projects started earlier in the year, adding a finishing touch.

And then there are those who are sitting at their kitchen islands, scrolling through recipes, wanting to create something delicious and maybe even beautiful of their own.

All of us centering on the task that brings us here, brings us home, grounding us and getting us excited for the season.

With that thought, we're going to explore a food trend that's sure to please, and maybe even to wow.

Here to help us build then style our own holiday charcuterie board, our resident foodie and charcuterie expert, Kati.

You know those charcuterie boards that serve as ultimate snack inspiration on Pinterest or proudly displayed on Instagram? That's about to be your own social accounts.

While we know you can handle just about anything in the kitchen, we have a secret to share. Charcuterie boards are surprisingly easy to put together, and require no cooking! Another perk, you can make them to fit your RSVPs, from dinner to two, to a family-sized appetizer.

To start, you'll need to shop for your ingredients. Here's a list of ideas to spark your creativity. You can customize to your liking, but keep in mind that variety is the key to visual interest, which we're just about to get to.

Once you have your ingredients purchased, it's time to arrange! It's all about the presentation here, but rest assured it's a lot easier than it looks to create a beautiful display. We like to start with a rustic wood cutting board, and utilize tiny spoons, cheese knives, and small jars or dishes to hold things like olives, jams, mustards, etc. If you're having a larger gathering, feel free to include multiple boards in various shapes and sizes.

We like to start by placing our cheeses and meats first with plenty of space in between to fill in with your other goodies. Next, place the dishes and jars. Once you have these items placed where you want them, fill in with the smaller items. Don't be afraid to let things touch and be mindful of color when you're deciding where to place things. There is no right or wrong way to do it, so just have fun!

Once you have things arranged, garnish your display with sprigs of rosemary for a festive finished look! Feel free to add little labels to your different cheeses and meats for added customization. We'd love to see what you create! Snap a photo and use #BeHere and #FortheStyledLife to share with us on Instagram!

Looking for more recipes? Check out the Food section of Threads for two side dishes sure to win over any dinner, and a pie that won over our hearts.

Disclaimer

The Buckle Inc. published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 17:58:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 821 M - -
Net income 2021 89,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 246 M 1 246 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,52x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 4 900
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart THE BUCKLE, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Buckle, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BUCKLE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 25,57 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis H. Nelson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Hirschfeld Chairman
Thomas B. Heacock Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Director & SVP
Kari G. Smith Director & Executive Vice President-Stores
Bill L. Fairfield Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BUCKLE, INC.-5.44%1 246
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-26.14%85 602
KERING SA-3.43%83 575
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.16.12%73 234
ROSS STORES, INC.-18.45%33 799
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-19.13%29 297
