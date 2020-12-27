Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Buckle, Inc.    BKE

THE BUCKLE, INC.

(BKE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 12/24 01:10:00 pm
30.06 USD   +0.30%
03:03pBUCKLE : The Journey Home
PU
12/18BUCKLE : Here.
PU
12/18THE BUCKLE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Buckle : The Journey Home

12/27/2020 | 03:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Journey Home

The post-holiday wave of feelings has washed away, as the hopeful optimism of the fast-approach new year settles in.

We did it all. Dug up old family recipes for cookies we ate by the dozen while watching movies full of holiday cheer, swapped presents and watched expressions as wrapping paper was torn away, broke out the board and card games for a few (friendly) competitive rounds while stories were shared.

Now, it's time to head our separate ways. All feeling a little more full, a little more excited about what's to come, and more thankful than ever for the people we have.

This holiday was one unlike any other, like so many things this year, and we handled it the best we could. Keeping each other safe, keeping each other healthy, while still sharing the traditions that make this time so special. Many of us couldn't be here physically, but we found ways to make it work, making sure loved ones knew that in spirit was *almost* as good.

As we head home, it only seems to make sense to live in those comfy clothes just a second longer, and grab that final moment - right before it's all over (at least for now).

Thank you for always being a part of what makes our 'here' something special, a community we are so lucky to have.

We hope this year is one to remember for all of the right reasons.

Like this:
LikeLoading...

Disclaimer

The Buckle Inc. published this content on 26 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2020 20:02:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about THE BUCKLE, INC.
03:03pBUCKLE : The Journey Home
PU
12/18BUCKLE : Here.
PU
12/18THE BUCKLE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/08BUCKLE INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12/08Buckle to Pay Special Cash Dividend of $2 Per Share, Leaves Quarterly Dividen..
MT
12/08THE BUCKLE, INC. : Announces a $2.00 Per Share Special Cash Dividend and a $0.30..
BU
12/07BUCKLE : A Playlist to Transport You Here
PU
12/04BUCKLE : Reports November 2020 Net Sales
AQ
12/03Buckle Says November Comparable-Store Net Sales Rise 8.4%, Net Sales Up 8.1%
MT
12/03BUCKLE : Press Release Narrative for 12/3/2020
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 862 M - -
Net income 2021 113 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 464 M 1 464 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,70x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 4 900
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart THE BUCKLE, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Buckle, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BUCKLE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 30,06 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dennis H. Nelson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Hirschfeld Chairman
Thomas B. Heacock Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Director & SVP
Kari G. Smith Director & Executive Vice President-Stores
Bill L. Fairfield Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BUCKLE, INC.11.17%1 464
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-17.49%98 504
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.32.80%85 068
KERING SA-5.55%84 168
ROSS STORES, INC.1.37%42 070
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-9.44%34 584
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ